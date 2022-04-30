Second alleged victim accuses sports massage therapist

A second alleged victim has come forward to make a sex abuse claim against a sports massage therapist who founded a predominantly gay rugby team.

Kevin Bartlett is now facing a total of nine sex offences and will stand trial in June.

In relation to the first case, the offences are alleged to have been committed in December 2020.

The 61-year-old is charged with sexually assaulting a male and causing him to engage in sexual activity without consent.

The rest of the offences relate to the second complainant and include five charges of sexual assault, allegedly carried out in February and June of 2020.

News that someone else had come forward was disclosed at Antrim Court on Wednesday.

As a result, a fresh indictment representing the totality of the charges has been drawn up.

As part of his bail conditions, Bartlett, from Fountain Street, Antrim, is barred from contacting the alleged victims or witnesses and is also banned from practising as a personal masseuse.

In 2016, the sports massage therapist founded the Belfast Azlans, a predominantly gay rugby team.

Bartlett himself has won a gold medal in the Vancouver Gay Games, competed in national championships and excelled in both rugby and athletics.