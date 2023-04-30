Second time round for Belfast man to watch royal Coronation

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after her coronation in Westminster Abbey

Seven decades since the coronation of the late Queen, one Belfast man is getting the chance to watch another on TV.

Terence Mayne, who was 20 at the time of the first, recalled how he and his family were one of the few able to watch the event on the luxury that television once was.

That was thanks to the family firm W Erskine Mayne, the well-known stationers and booksellers which also sold certain household items.

Panic on the Mall as shots are fired at the Queen in 1981

But as a young man, the centuries-old ceremony and vast procession was not quite the televisual thrill Terence was hoping for, and he decided to skip the crowning moment at Westminster Abbey.

“There was a bit of excitement and we were lucky to be privileged enough to have a television,” he told Sunday Life.

“We had a shop which sold Murphy Radios — they were the Rolls Royce of radios in those days. When televisions came along, we were one of the first places to have them.

“It was very early in the history of television and people were buying televisions for the Coronation from us at our shop on Donegall Square West.

“They were about 12 or 15 inches — I don’t really remember — but they were very small and in black and white, but very exciting stuff.”

The Queen and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after her coronation in Westminster Abbey

Terence and his family, along with some friends, gathered in a relative’s house on Elmwood Avenue in south Belfast to watch the historic ceremony.

“There was my aunt, my uncle, a friend from Killinchy and my friend Charles, along with my great-grandmother, another aunt just back from Africa and my young cousins,” he said.

“Everyone was very keen and looking forward to it, but my friend Charles and I found it, not really boring as such, but it wasn’t our speed.

“So, we just decided to go up to Botanic Gardens and take drink, which was pretty festive.​

“Having watched the Queen in procession to the abbey, we thought that was enough and made our procession up to Botanic.

“I didn’t actually see the Queen crowned which was one of the greatest sadnesses of my life.

“But the family were very interested, make no mistake.

“We returned to the house for a decent meal later that evening, and of course there was lots of talk about it. Then life went back to normal.”

Seventy years on, and with the opportunity to watch a new ceremony, Terence intends to catch everything this time round.