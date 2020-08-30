Secret's out... pundit lets slip Rory and Erica McIlroy are expecting a baby girl 'any day now'

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll after winning the the DP World Tour Golf Championship in Dubai, on November 22, 2015. (AFP PHOTO / KARIM SAHIBKARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images)

Holywood-born golf superstar Rory McIlroy's wife Erica is due to give birth to the couple's first child "any day now", it was reported last night.

The couple have kept the pregnancy secret but a leading golf commentator made the claim live on air.

The Golf Channel's Steve Sands also revealed the couple are expecting a girl during the broadcast from the third round of the $9.5m BMW Championship at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois where Rory is among the leaders.

Erica was said to be in good health and resting at home in Juniper, Florida.

Speaking on Sunday, McIlroy said he was "just waiting for a phone call".

"I'm going to play in many more Tour Championships, and it's only going to be the birth of your first child once," said the Northern Irishman, 31.

"That trumps anything else."

The former world number one added: "I was waiting for a phone call last week and it didn't come, and then [McIlroy's caddy] Harry (Diamond) has been keeping his phone in his pocket just to make sure, but nothing as of yet."

Rory (31) met Erica Stoll during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when the New Yorker was then working for the PGA of America.

She famously helped Rory make his tee time for a Sunday singles match after he overslept.

Rory and Erica McIlroy at Wimbledon

They began officially dating in 2015 and were married in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo.

Fellow golfers Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley, Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Bjorn were among the guests. One Direction's Niall Horan was also there.

One of the highlights was a performance by Stevie Wonder, which reportedly included singing Isn't She Lovely while McIlroy and Stoll had their first dance. Rory and Erica rang in 2020 back at the scene of their romantic wedding.

On social media McIlroy posted a snap of the pair dressed up as they enjoyed a break in Mayo.

The post read: "2019 was a great year! Delighted to be starting 2020 and a new decade with our Ashford Castle family.

"Can't wait to see what the next 12 months has in store! Happy New Year everyone!"

The couple have settled in Juniper, 85 miles north of Miami.

Rory bought an £8.5m mansion in the Bears Club golf development which was founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus in 1999.

The mansion was previously owned by South African born British Open winner Ernie Els. Neighbours include basketball star Michael Jordan and tennis star sisters Serena and Venus Williams.