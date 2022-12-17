Security man turned car-keying vandal tight-lipped over why he did it

Neighbours stumped for years over late night damage to their motors

Our reporter spoke to Timothy Mann on his doorstep

A CCTV installer who repeatedly keyed his neighbours’ cars during a three-year campaign of vandalism that caused an estimated £30,000 of damage has refused to explain why he did it.

Timothy Mann pleaded guilty to keying cars in Ashley Gardens, north Belfast, last month

The 59-year-old, who lives on neighbouring Castle Gardens, caused thousands of pounds worth of damage by repeatedly scraping the full length of cars with a key or a sharp object.

When approached at his home by Sunday Life, he declined to reveal the motive.

“What went out in the newspapers was wrong, absolutely. Most of it was absolute lies,” he said.

“I need to speak to my solicitor to see if it’s wise saying anything further.

“I’ve been to court, I’ve been in the papers, so it’s done.”

At Belfast Magistrates Court on Tuesday, he was sentenced to 200 hours of community service and fined £3,700.

According to the media reports, almost all the damage was caused in the early hours as he walked home after spending an evening in a local bar.

Following years of damage, one fed-up resident installed security cameras that recorded Mann in the act. The victim said he and his wife still had “no idea” why they were targeted.

He explained their cars were damaged 15 times, including 11 attacks in six months.

“The anxiety of going out every morning to look at our car, and the constant worry, it was awful and really affected my wife,” he said.

Residents suspect Mann is responsible for 15 further attacks on vehicles in the street. It is estimated that the vandalism cost up to £30,000.

Mann pleaded guilty earlier this year to nine counts of criminal damage to cars on dates between April 8 and June 4.

“Every morning you would be sick to your stomach walking out to the car to see if it had been done again,’’ the victim said. “We were racking our brains about why, thinking, ‘Have we offended anyone? Have we said something wrong?”

The victim said they decided to install CCTV in a bid to catch the person responsible.

Looking for someone to put up the cameras, they were given Mann’s number by a friend.

“We ended up going with someone else and got the CCTV installed at the house, obviously at our own cost,” they said.

“But how ironic that Mann could have been the one installing the CCTV at our house.”

The victim added he remained in the dark about why he was targeted.