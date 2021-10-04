Serena Terry shares her ‘Mammy Banter’ secrets

Derry woman’s TikTok skits went viral during lockdown

A Londonderry mum who became a global internet star by making us laugh during lockdown is set to share the secrets of her success at a special ‘Social Media Savvy’ conference in Belfast next month.

Serena Terry (35) wanted to lighten lockdown for herself and others when she posted her very first TikTok video last year.

Within just a few days her hilarious “Mammy Banter” skits went viral and to date have been watched by millions around the world.

Her new found fame led her to recently set up her own digital marketing agency CatchyCo and she also signed a book deal with Harper Collins to write a novel featuring Mammy Banter as its central character.

Serena jokes about the ordinary

Mammy Banter: The Secret Life of an Uncool Mum is available to pre-order on Amazon.

Still a little stunned herself by her success, Serena is now set to join a line-up of media marketing experts for a special event examining just how the pandemic has changed what we want from social media.

With one million followers across Instagram ,TikTok and Facebook, Serena believes the answer is simple — the down to earth, ‘tell it like it is’ realness of her videos is what people want.

Before the pandemic she worked for a software company and enjoyed an ordinary family life with husband Mark (36), who works in waste management and their two children, a son aged five and a 12-year-old girl.

It is the ordinariness of her life — homework, school runs, meal times and fussy eaters — which she managed to capture in her videos in a way that people all over the world found relatable.

She explains how it all started: “The past year has been such a whirlwind. During the first lockdown, social media was so full of sadness, fear, tragedy and fake news that I turned off Instagram and Facebook.

One of Serena's many TikTok videos

“Like everyone I was struggling a bit and I went onto TikTok one night to see what it was about and immediately I realised I had found my tribe.

“It was a platform with a difference. It was real life stuff, nothing was airbrushed and it was fun. I fell in love with it straightaway.

“I started with voiceover videos and then I realised I could do my own accent and make it more relatable.

“I posted five or six and then one went viral. I was getting messages from America and Australia and all round the world and the viewings just kept going up and up and up.

“I think I had 10,000 likes in 12 hours and then 100,000 overnight and now I have 740,000 people following me on TikTok, 157,000 on Instagram and 230,000 on Facebook. It is just crazy!

“Mindsets have changed because of what we have all been through in the past 18 months.

“People are so tired of the perfect life being promoted on platforms like Instagram.

“TikTok has changed that. On TikTok you see real people just as they are without the airbrushing.

“People no longer want to see the flawless 6ft model but are looking for Janice next door who is real to them.”

That Serena is able to make millions of people laugh is all the more remarkable because of the struggles she was dealing with in her own life.

At the time she started her TikTok videos she was living with terrible grief.

In 2019, she suffered the agonising double tragedy of losing her 38-year-old twin brothers within two months of each other.

Patrick died five weeks after a liver cancer diagnosis and his twin, Daniel, who had mental health issues, passed away two months later.

Serena admits: “When I started the TikTok videos I was grieving really badly.

“Patrick’s death was quick and horrific.

“Daniel had been a comedian but he suffered mental health problems and battled drugs and alcohol.

“I now feel he is like a higher power up there helping me through my own anxiety with laughter.

“When I started making the videos it was a case of ‘if you don’t laugh you will cry’.”

Mammy Banter is a huge hit on TikTok

Serena recently posted a very personal video talking about her struggles with anxiety. It led to hundreds of messages from across the world.

She reveals: “I started to take panic attacks out of the blue about a year after my son was born.

“I just couldn’t cope. I wasn’t sleeping and it got to the stage when I couldn’t even go into Tesco without feeling the roof was going to come down round me.

“I tried a holistic approach with yoga and running and exercise. I did everything I could but I wasn’t getting any better.

“I was in a really dark place and had been fighting it for so long that in the end I went to my GP and asked for medication.

“I got anti-depressants and I haven’t looked back.

“I dread to think where I would be if I hadn’t got the medication.

“The ethos of my videos is all about staying true to yourself and being real so I felt that I should tell people I have anxiety and I take medication for it and I am not ashamed of that.

Serena Terry on one of her TikTok skits

“I wanted to remove the stigma of anti-depressants and let people know it is OK to ask for help.

“I put it up thinking that if even one person might see it and get help it would be worth it.

“I’ve had hundreds of messages, many thanking me because they too have resisted getting medication but now felt they could ask for it.”

Serena is now looking forward to sharing what she has learned in the past year at a one-day conference in the Titanic Centre.

Social Media Savvy will explore latest trends, insights, news and updates brought together by a line-up of formidable practitioners.

Event host and social media trainer, Ashleigh Watson MCIM said: “During the pandemic, social media has played a defining role in keeping us all connected.

“It has also enabled and enhanced communications helping individuals and organisations to stay in touch, be responsive and adapt to change.

“We will be extracting themes, knowledge and insights from some of the most experienced practitioners in the world making this the go-to professional development event for digital marketers, communicators, PR’s, story-tellers and social media experts, business groups and professionals who want to stay ahead in their careers.”

÷ You can join either online or in-person at the Titanic Hotel on Thursday, October 7. For tickets got to www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/social-media-savvy-connecting-communicating-in-tickets-165248505729.