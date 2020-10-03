Serial NI drink-drive nurse given community service

The nurse has been given community service

A serial drink-drive nurse who took to the roads several times over the limit whilst disqualified has been given 40 hours of community service.

Ann Marie Clements (54), of Daisy Hill Gardens, pleaded guilty to a litany of motoring offences from June 10 to 26, 2019 in the same Peugeot 208 car.

The defendant who works as a sister in a Belfast sexual health clinic, was previously disqualified from driving for 10 years.

In the latest incident a member of the public contacted the police concerned about a drink-driver.

Officers arrived at the scene on Kiln Street and observed Clements beside the car parked half-way up on a kerb with the engine running.

She was unsteady on her feet, slurring her speech and smelt strongly of alcohol. Checks found that she had no insurance and was a disqualified driver.

Clements was arrested and failed four times to give a breath specimen on the side of the road.

An evidential test recorded 75mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath — over twice the legal drink drive limit.

On June 10, the PSNI responded to a road traffic accident on Daisy Hill Gardens and found three vehicles had been damaged. Witnesses said they saw Clements driving her car. A breath test recorded 132mgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath, almost four times the legal drink drive limit.

The shamed nurse admitted to having two and a half bottles of wine before getting into the car.

She was also stopped on the Belfast Road at 11.45am on June 14 for driving whilst disqualified and with no insurance.

A defence barrister said his client, who has physical and mental health problems, had only recently become an offender.

“She had previously been unknown to the court until the last number of years,” said defence.

“She has become prolific over a short period of time. She needs to deal with her drink problem.

“She has now engaged with mental health and abstained from alcohol.

“Everything has progressed and they are a million miles away from where they were.

“There is no suggestion that she will be back behind the wheel of a car, she had already been disqualified for 10 years.”

District judge Eamonn King alluded to the efforts of Clements to get her life back in order to avoid a jail sentence.

“The last thing I want to do as a judge is to lock someone up.” he said.

“She has been given a chance to deal with her afflictions, and if they come back to court and show that his has been done, then this is a ‘happy days’ situation.

“She has kept her side of the bargain and I will do the same.”

An enhanced combination order was handed down with 40 hours of community service and 18 months of probation.

The 10-year road ban was re-emphasised.