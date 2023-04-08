Serial thief stole £2,700 from store in latest shoplifting spree

This is the Ballymena woman who stole £2,700 in cash from a local business.

Erin McKenna committed the crime at clothing store Bon Marche in September of last year.

The 33-year-old also admitted stealing electrical items and make-up from Boots in February this year.

This is not the first time that McKenna, from High Street in Ballymena, has appeared before a court for theft.

At the time of her latest offences she was on probation and subject to a suspended jail sentence for an earlier shoplifting spree.

Last August a court heard claims that drug addict McKenna was being exploited by a “sinister figure”, who was directing her on what to steal and from where.

She had admitted stealing five bottles of spirits worth £130 from Sainsbury’s in Ballymena in May last year, and attempting to steal £738 worth of goods from Sports Direct in the Tower Centre five days later.

In the latter incident McKenna punched a member of staff in the chest.

She also admitted stealing almost £400 worth of clothing from TK Maxx on two separate days in June 2022.

In those cases the judge imposed a 12-month probation order and a five-month prison sentence.

This was suspended for two years.

On Thursday he adjourned passing sentence until May 3 after a defence lawyer asked him to order a pre-sentence probation report.