Serving police officer ‘in company’ of Marian Beattie murder suspect in hours before killing

Revelation in latest episode of Murder in the Badlands

A serving police officer was in the company of the man suspected of murdering Marian Beattie in the hours before the killing.

The dramatic revelation is made in the latest episode of Murder in the Badlands which will air on BBC1 Northern Ireland on Monday night. The series focuses on the unsolved murders of four local women over four decades.

Marian’s badly beaten body was found at the bottom of an 80ft quarry in Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, in March 1973. Almost 50 years on and despite numerous police appeals no one has been charged with her killing.

On the night of her death the 18-year-old had been at a barn dance watching Tuxedo Junction — the band her older brother Isadore Beattie managed.

Marian was in the company of close friend Nuala Wilson who saw her dancing with an unknown man with long blonde hair. The pair later went outside passing by Isadore who got a good look at the male. It was the last time the teenager was seen alive.

At 2am when Marian had not returned, Isadore and Nuala went to Aughnacloy RUC station to report her missing. While waiting, Nuala saw a plain-clothed policeman walk behind the counter. She realised he had been at the concert earlier and had asked her to dance.

Recalling the moment, Isadore tells the programme makers: “Nuala says ‘that is one of the people who were with that group in the dance’, and he was a police officer.”

Police photo-fit of Marian Beattie murder suspect

Nuala then adds: “That policeman who asked me to dance, he’s bound to have seen that fella from Aughnacloy. He’s bound to have known him.”

Isadore also reveals that a police photo-fit issued to the press after Marian’s murder looked nothing like the man who he had seen her with earlier.

He reveals: “After we had identified Marian the police wanted to take a statement, and they wanted to do a photofit, and could I explain what the person look liked. So Inspector Callaghan and another police officer were writing down all the notes and they came back and showed me the photofit. I said ‘that’s not what I told you, that’s nowhere close to what I told you what the person looked like’.

“But that’s the photofit that went out to the news, the one I said wasn’t right.”

The programme also unearths major failings in the RUC investigation into Marian’s murder, including how key forensic items were not retained.

The killer is suspected of throwing her into the deep quarry and then, despite it being pitch dark, clambering into the 80ft hole. This indicates he had an in-depth knowledge of the area.

It is believed he then used a box of matches to light up the surrounding area so he could sexually assault his victim.

The matches and cigarette butts, which could contain vital DNA evidence, have since gone missing.

Marian’s brother Gerard Beattie tells Murder in the Badlands: “The police had gathered up matches and fegs, all the forensic evidence and Marian’s clothes down at the bottom of the quarry.

“We were always led to believe there was 42 items, but after a radio broadcast (into her killing) there was 52 or 53 items. All the items are now missing and part of the file is missing.”

The Beatties, who for the past decade have been assisted by criminologist Robert Giles, believe they know the identity of Marian’s murderer.

Information Mr Giles received matches that sent in an anonymous letter to the Pat Finucane Centre in 2019. This was passed onto police who in September last year questioned a man about the killing under caution after he presented himself at a Belfast PSNI station.

Marian’s murder continues to have a devastating impact on her family 50 years later, with brother Isadore explaining how he moved to America in the 1970s to escape the pain.

He talks about how, because of his sister’s horrific injuries, he took the decision to keep her coffin closed at the wake, saying: “I made the decision because of the injuries she had received to keep the coffin closed.

“They kept asking, ‘why is the lid on the coffin, why can we not take it off?’ How can you tell somebody that the way you see Marian in that coffin, that’s going to be the image you carry for the rest of your life.”

÷ Murder in the Badlands airs on BBC1 Northern Ireland at 10:40pm on Monday