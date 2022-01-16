Sex attack accused found hiding in cupboard

Defendant claims CCTV will clear him

A man accused of sexually touching a woman without her consent and threatening to kill her was found hiding in a cupboard by police, a court has heard.

Edward Gerard Connors, of no fixed abode, appeared before Belfast Magistrates Court yesterday via video-link from police custody in answer to three charges.

The 28-year-old is accused of unlawfully sexually touching the woman, assaulting her and making threats to kill her, all said to have occurred on Thursday.

Objecting to Connors being released on bail a police officer told the court the alleged victim made a 999 call at around 7pm that day in which she claimed a man had come up behind her on Queen Street in Belfast city centre, grabbed her by the throat and pushed his hand into her underwear. She told police she kicked him in the groin and he then said he would stab her to death.

When police went to an address at Pottinger’s Quay apartments in east Belfast looking for Connors they found him hiding in a kitchen cupboard.

Connors was asked during interview why he was hiding in the cupboard, to which he replied he didn’t know it was the police and “if the IRA from the Short Strand knew about me they would come to get me”.

He also told the officers the woman made the allegations because he had a row with her boyfriend.

Connors’ solicitor said he strenuously denies all the accusations against him and that he says he was in Dublin at the time he is alleged to have committed the offences.

The lawyer told District Judge Rosalie Prytherch that Connors used his debit card to purchase an item in Dublin which would prove he was not in Belfast at the relevant times.

He added that CCTV footage from the buses he took to and from the Irish capital could also be checked.

“He feels he has been stitched up by this lady,” he said.

Refusing bail, Judge Prytherch said the allegations were of a serious nature and would have to be investigated but given Connors’ lack of an address, he was remanded in custody to appear again on January 27.