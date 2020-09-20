Sex in the street pair are spared prison

A couple filmed having sex near a busy road junction have been spared jail but put on the sex offenders’ register.

Natasha Rice (34) and Adrian Butler (51) were caught on camera by passengers in passing cars while in the middle of an explicit act in broad daylight.

It happened on September 12 in Cromac Street, in the Market area of Belfast, near the junction of East Bridge Street which is a major route into the city centre.

Rice and Butler were arrested and each charged with a single count of indecent behaviour and exposure.

They appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday where both pleaded guilty to all charges.

A district judge sentenced each to one month in prison on each charge, to run concurrently, but suspended it for one year. The pair, both of no fixed abode, were also placed on the sex offenders register for a period of five years for the charges of exposure.

Footage of the couple committing the offences went viral on social media last weekend.

In one clip of the incident a passenger in a passing car can be heard shouting at them “you are out in the street”, while two pedestrians mocked the pair by mimicking a sexual act.