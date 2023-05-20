Sex offender who stole razors handed jail sentence

A rapist and thief who admitted stealing £72 worth of razor blades has been handed a month in jail.

But Joe McCabe won’t start that sentence immediately after the judge said his licence has to expire first.

That runs out in October and was revoked after the 39-year-old committed more offences, so the notorious sex offender should be out in time for Christmas.

McCabe, with an address at Edward Street Hostel, admitted stealing the razors from a supermarket in February last year.

Jailed alongside him at Craigavon Court was his friend Brian Ward who also owned up to nicking razor blades as well as five other offences — the total value of what he’d stolen was £1,172.

The 32-year-old, whose address was given as Maghaberry Prison, walked out of one store with a a TV “tucked under his arm”.

The court was told that Ward, who has 161 previous convictions, steals “high value, easily moved-on items”.

His lawyer conceded they were stolen to fund his addictions to alcohol and drugs, issues which “have yet to be tackled”.

It’s not the first time the two thieves have appeared in court together facing a raft of theft charges.

In August 2020 they were jailed after they went on a pre-Christmas shoplifting spree lifting decorations, gifts and almost £500 of turkeys — an episode that got them branded with the nickname the ‘Bad Santas’.