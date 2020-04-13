Sex parties in Northern Ireland still in full swing despite coronavirus lockdown

Hedonism NI is one of the province's secretive sex clubs that says it is refusing to have its members passion killed by Covid-19.

Witless wife-swappers are still swinging despite the coronavirus crisis.

Hedonism NI is one of the province's secretive sex clubs refusing to have its members' passion killed by Covid-19.

Local members of UK-wide sex network Fab Swingers are also begging fellow punters for orgies.

The last group 'meet' of Hedonism NI members was at a secret location in Londonderry at the end of February.

Days later the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

But Hedonism NI plans to go ahead with its 'Spring Fling' on April 25. On its website it has put a countdown clock to the party, which is scheduled to be held at a secret location in Belfast. The group has also launched an appeal for members to crowdfund a "permanent swinging venue" in Northern Ireland, with showers, lockers and a cinema screen.

Hedonism NI, to which hundreds of people are signed up, says about buying tickets to its April Spring Fling: "All sales are final. No refunds or exchanges."

In an advert on another swingers' site, it adds: "We're back in Belfast for our Annual SPRING FLING!!! PM us or Google 'Hedonism NI' for tickets and info."

The site recommends that members coming to the meet from outside Belfast stay in a city hotel or hire an Airbnb.

It says: "Hedonism NI is an action-packed swingers' party with a lively social scene for adults who enjoy meeting fellow open-minded men and women at parties."

Hedonism NI said in an advert for its last party on February 23 in Derry that tickets were £10 for single women, £30 for couples and £40 for single men. It warned guests to "play safe" and said purchasing a ticket did not guarantee they would be invited to take part in "fab fun" because one of the group's golden rules is 'no means no'.

Other rules include no recording equipment at meets and that party locations should be kept secret by ticket holders, who are informed by email of the location 24 hours in advance of the party. The dress code is "cool and sexy", with cleanliness considered "a must".

The site reads: "If you MUST, blue jeans are ok if they are not holey, dirty, ripped or ragged. Please, no baseball hat worn during the party."

Swingers are given "limited towels and wet wipes" and "limited condoms" at orgies, which are held in multi-storey venues, with nudity banned on the ground floor.

Hedonism NI is asking members to pledge £200 each to establish its "permanent full play venue in Northern Ireland".