Sex worker tells of how she fought off Northern Ireland man Neil Elliott being held over Thai murder

A Northern Irish drug dealer who allegedly brutally killed a Thai sex worker with a machete and snooker cue was once kicked out of the Royal Irish Regiment after being convicted of robbery.

Fermanagh man Neil Elliott is in police custody in the coastal city of Pattaya charged with murder having reportedly confessed to killing his young female victim after a drug-fuelled sex session last Wednesday.

Last night, a second woman told Sunday Life she had survived a terrifying attack by 48-year-old Elliott in a hotel room just a few months earlier.

Thai-based Christina Ka described Elliott as a Jekyll and Hyde character.

"He turned from this normal, happy guy into this complete maniac who was screaming at me, hitting me and trying to strangle me," said Christina.

"I am in shock today. I know that could have been me he killed," added the escort who grew up in Sweden but now lives just outside Pattaya.

Christina Ka

"He would have killed me if I hadn't kicked him in the balls and ran out of the room naked."

Motorcycle fanatic Elliott, from Derrygonnelly, was booted out of the Army in 1994 for robbing a milkman, who he flagged down while wearing his uniform.

Disgraced Elliott - who owns a number of properties in Fermanagh - became a notorious drug dealer and ran an illegal gambling den.

Christina Ka got to know him in Pattaya and became friendly with the guy she thought was a "total gentleman".

"I would see him around the bars all the time," she said.

"He loved to play darts and pool with the boys and talk about and watch football. And he really loved motorbikes. I love sports too, so we got talking. He told me his favourite player was Zlatan Ibrahimovic who, of course, is from Sweden where I grew up. And I'm a Man United fan.

"He seemed a normal, happy guy. We watched football together."

Elliott, who once owned a lucrative electrical contracting business in Fermanagh, appeared to live work-free in Thailand and told Christina he had a pension.

But one night friendly Elliott turned into a monster in front of her eyes after they went to a hotel to have sex.

Neil Elliott being arrested

"I was on my way home from a bar at about three in the morning and he followed me on his motorbike and kept asking me for sex.

"He offered me 1,000 baht (£25) and so I said, ok, ok."

She says Elliott took her to a plush hotel and at first everything was fine as they sat on the balcony drinking.

"Then I went for a shower to get ready for sex. I was only gone two minutes but when I came back into the room, he was like a total mad man, a maniac.

"He was screaming at me, 'You f*****g whore, you f*****g bitch'. Then he struck me in the head. When I tried to get away he grabbed me by the neck and held me. I was struggling to breathe, I was terrified. But I managed to kick him in the balls and just ran. I ran naked down to reception where they gave me a shirt and hid me.

"He had locked the door but I had unlocked it before I got into the shower. I always unlock the door and leave my handbag with my phone by the door in case I need to escape."

She has no doubt it was drugs that changed Elliott, a factor which also played a part in the murder of the prostitute last week.

"It had to be, of course, no one just changes like that. I have no idea what he was taking but it turned him from a normal guy into a maniac, a total Jekyll and Hyde."

She says she didn't think Elliott was rich because he dressed quite shabbily, "just a different coloured T-shirt everyday" although she said he did take her to a plush hotel on the night he wanted sex.

"He told me he had a pension," she said. "Days after the attack at the hotel, I was in a tattoo studio at about 11 in the morning and he came in hunting me. He wanted money back. I ran to a bar, so twice I escaped him, the maniac."

CCTV footage of the victim and Neil Elliott

Elliot was jailed for robbing the Fermanagh milkman - whose hands were tied by an accomplice while he stole his £1,500 takings - in January 1992.

He remains well-known in the county, despite living in Thailand for some time. Locals say he brought a Thai girlfriend back to Fermanagh on a recent visit.

"Elliott has houses scattered all around Fermanagh," a source told Sunday Life. "One of the houses he owns in Fermanagh is rented out as an Airbnb. It was in the garage at the rear where he staged his illegal poker schools. The police raided it, but he just moved it to another location."

The suspect met her on Soi Buakhao and took her home. He said that they both used drugs which led to chaos and he attacked her until she was dead Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong

CCTV images released by Thai police on Friday show Elliott picking up his victim, named locally as Onn, before taking her on his motorbike back to his detached home with a huge Ulster flag in the window. Despite a Covid-19 lockdown and curfew, dozens of prostitutes still walk the streets of Pattaya.

Police officers picked up Elliott on a nearby street after he left his property and crashed a motorcycle. They also provided scenes of crime photographs showing the broken snooker cue that he used to kill the vulnerable sex worker.

Elliott is said to have admitted binging on the powerful drug yaba - a mix of speed and caffeine - before beating Onn to death and slashing her with a machete.

Police Colonel Chiddecha Songhong said: "We found the victim in the bathroom. She had stab wounds on her neck and on her right wrist.

"The suspect met her on Soi Buakhao and took her home. He said that they both used drugs which led to chaos and he attacked her until she was dead.

"There were blood stains on the floor and blood on many areas of the room. A snooker cue was broken and a knife about 60cm with blood stains was on the floor."

Elliott had pictures on his chat messaging app Line in which he claimed to be working for the Kawasaki Racing Team.