Shamed air rage Derry woman Sarah McGuire facing more charges

A woman facing a potential jail sentence over an an air rage incident is facing further unrelated charges, it has been revealed.

Sarah McGuire coughed over cabin crew and passengers during the episode in which she ‘lost her cool’ over being obliged to wear a mask.

The 40-year-old Londonderry woman was due to be sentenced on Tuesday at Antrim Magistrates Court but defence counsel Sean Doherty told the court, sitting in Ballymena, she is facing further offences arising out of an incident in her home city last month.

Mr Doherty said there was no pre-sentence probation in relation to the air rage incident because she was unable to attend the appointment.

On the day her contested hearing was due to begin last March McGuire, from Tyrconnell Street in Derry, entered guilty pleas to charges of common assault and to behaving in a threatening, abusive or insulting manner towards a member of aircraft crew.

She also admitted refusing to obey the lawful command of an aircraft commander.

At an earlier hearing she had admitted being disorderly at Belfast International Airport arising from the same incident.

The court heard that on October 18 last year, McGuire was on an EasyJet flight to Edinburgh to visit her two children who live with their aunt when she “lost her cool” over the wearing of a face mask.

A prosecuting lawyer outlined how police were called to Belfast International Airport by ground staff after McGuire had been ejected from the flight, coughing over one of them.

Further enquiries “established that the defendant had been verbally abusive to the EasyJet crew and other passengers on board,” said the lawyer.

The lawyer said that McGuire told them to “f*** off” and that on her way off the plane, she “coughed over passengers on board shouting ‘everybody dies’ as she left.”

Arrested inside the terminal building, McGuire “became violent, struggling with police” and even when she was put to the floor and handcuffed, she “continued to shout and swear at police.”

During police interviews McGuire refused to answer most of their questions but did tell officers that while she was had a face mask, “she had anxiety and that affected her wearing a mask on board.”

In April District Judge Nigel Broderick deferred passing sentence for six months on condition that McGuire engages with probation for a report and does not reoffend.

Last Tuesday, he adjourned the case for an addendum probation report and listed the plea and sentence on January 18.