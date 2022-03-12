Shamed civil servant may be forced to sell holiday home to pay back stolen £200k

A DISGRACED civil servant may be forced to sell his eastern European holiday home to help pay back almost £200,000 he stole from the Land and Property Services (LPS).

Michael Phillip Russell is almost four months into a year-long prison sentence handed down after he admitted stealing from the rates collection body over a 12-year period.

Previous court hearings were told he spent some of his criminal gains on holidays but his Bulgarian bolt hole is now on the line as the prosecution seek to have it confiscated and sold.

The 62-year-old Comber man was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court in November on two counts of fraud by abuse of position and six of fraud by false representation between 2007 and 2019.

Then Judge Neil Rafferty QC also ordered that his assets be frozen and any money recovered paid to the LPS.

A confiscation hearing against the Comber man was heard before the same judge, sitting at Antrim Crown Court, last week.

The court was told this concerned the proposed sale of a property Russell owns in Bulgaria.

But a Crown barrister said his estranged wife and son had now come forward and raised an interest in the sale of the house which could delay the matter.

Judge Rafferty adjourned the matter until March 23 for further correspondence between those involved in and affected by the sale.

At Russell’s sentencing hearing Judge Rafferty was told Russell’s total assets amounted to £89,000, far short of the £192,000 he stole from the LPS.

Jailing Russell for two years, of which he will serve half in prison, he told the former middle manager he had a “spectacular fall from grace”.

The court was told he had extensive knowledge of the rates system and as part of his role involved processing refunded rates payments of up to £5,000, including overpayments.

In 2019 it was discovered that Russell had made a number of authorised refunds which he actually paid to himself, disguised with various methods such as different addresses.

Russell even used blank cheques, trusted to him by an “elderly and vulnerable” female friend to pay her rates bills, to steal from her and lodge them into his own account.

A barrister for the Crown said Russell admitted he was "living well, holidaying well and socialising well on foot of these monies”.

His own barrister told the court the offences were a "breach of trust" and described his client as a "man of hitherto good character", and that his crimes had caused a stigma to him and his family.