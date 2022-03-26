Shamed Co Antrim school governor avoids jail

Thousands lost using company credit card for own use

A nursery school governor who defrauded a government-funded training centre where he worked has narrowly avoided jail.

Colin Bonnes abused his position at Larne Skills Development to to use company credit card for his personal use – to the tune of more than £9,000.

The court was told the 48-year-old found himself “living above his means’’ and his reputation now “lies in tatters’’.

Handed a 14-month sentence, Bonnes walked free after it was suspended for three years.

The judge at Antrim Crown Court said the Public Prosecution Service had breached their obligations in bringing the case, and that should be reflected in the sentence.

Bonnes, from Hamlet Walk in Ballyclare, had pleaded guilty to fraud on dates between January 2013 and August in 2017.

The court was told he started working for the company in 2010 and was promoted to manager.

The judge told him “you were regarded as a role model for those young people.”

Bonnes was given a company credit card to make online purchases for the business, but then the office manager noticed a number of discrepancies.

“In effect you had falsified the invoices that you submitted in respect of those purchases to disguise the fact that had fraudulently used the company credit card to make purchases for your own benefit,” said the judge.

A police investigation soon followed and when they searched Bonnes’ home a number of items seized matched the invoices.

“It’s absolutely clear that you abused your position simply to buy things that you wanted,’’ said the judge.

The court also heard that one of the serious aspects of the case, was when Bonnes’ was questioned, he had accused the organisation’s managing director of being complicit.

“Perhaps that’s why you think you are cleverer than everybody else but it’s blindingly obvious what you have done,” added the judge.

Bonnes’ lawyer said: “It’s clear that his reputation lies in tatters and shreds because of what he chose to do.”

The court was told Bonnes has set money aside to pay back the money.

But he was warned if he reoffended he would be jailed.