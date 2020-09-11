Shamed ex-councillor Paddy Clarke grasses himself up in video

Sex case politician boasts he is stoned as he dances to U2

A pervert ex-politician has found a new way to get the day in - smoking cannabis and dancing like a dimwit.

Dope-y Paddy 'PC' Clarke is the talk of Co Down after posting a late night video on social media admitting that he was "stoned off my head with a bit of grass".

The shamed former Newry, Mourne and Down councillor then filmed himself dancing around his living room to U2's Where the Streets Have No Name while wearing a pair of Bono-style wraparound sunglasses.

Creepy Clarke who represented both the SDLP and later Alliance, has convictions for a sex attack, three frauds, and smashing up a neighbour's furniture with a hammer.

The 46-year-old, who lives in Castlewellan, was the first councillor in Northern Ireland to be disqualified from holding office for breaking the local government code of conduct.

But these troubles seemed to be the last thing on Clarke's mind when he posted his cannabis-inspired U2 video tribute.

Looking at the camera, he boasts: "Friends, I am back. 'PC', the only man to get things done. As Paddy McGinn said, 'when in the dark call Clarke'.

Paddy Clarke with Martin McGuinness

"I'm stoned off my head with a bit of grass, I've U2 on, let's rock and roll, and I don't give two balls of roasted snow what anybody thinks."

A source who provided Sunday Life with the video, joked: "That's the most coherent Paddy has ever been."

Clarke's political career fell apart in 2015 when he was convicted of drunkenly groping a female constituent in a Co Down hotel restroom.

He also admitted swindling £2,750 from two community groups, and using a hammer to break furniture belonging to a neighbour following a row.

These crimes were on top of a third fraud conviction in 2010, and being spoken to by police about harassment having falsely claimed to be engaged to a Co Down lawyer. They also led to him being nicknamed 'Paddy Pugwash' by council colleagues because of the amount of times he had been in the dock, just like the fictional pirate.

Despite having a catalogue of convictions, Clarke clung onto his £15,000 per year council seat and refused calls from other politicians to resign. That was until he was forced to step down in 2016 by the Local Government Commissioner for Standards.

Since then he has graduated with a politics degree from Queen's University, and now spends a significant amount of time on social media.

Paddy Clarke

Clarke was put on probation for 10 months and fined £200 for the hotel sex assault, with Judge McCourt describing his behaviour as "alarming to say the least". The groper was told: "You have a problem with alcohol abuse and you must accept that and take whatever help is available to you."

It was after this that Clarke admitted breaking the councillors' code of conduct and apologised to his family, friends and the electorate.