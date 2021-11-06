Shamed yachting tutor admits extreme porn charges

Larne-based Dave Comer (71), who spent eight years in the Royal Navy and runs his own yachting academy in east Antrim, pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

During a brief hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court on Wednesday his solicitor Michael Boyd entered guilty pleas on his behalf to the offences.

The matter was adjourned until next month pending the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

According to court documents the offences took place on dates in December 2016 as well as November and December 2017.

When contacted by Sunday Life about the case previously, Comer declined to discuss the matter before insisting we would need to speak to his legal representatives and hanging up on our reporter.

He later declined to identify the law firm working on his behalf saying he would “rather not”.

Comer is the owner and founder of the International Yachtmaster Academy in Larne, Co Antrim, where he has been tutoring aspiring sailors since the 1980s.

The school, with an address on Station Road in Larne, was founded in 1988 and offers a wide range of courses in various aspects of yachting.

The academy’s website claims they are “the experts in Royal Yachting Association courses at all levels. We lead, others follow”.

It continues: “The International Yachtmaster Academy provides a range of sailing and other courses, whether you're learning to sail or gaining qualifications, the experience can be wonderful as long as your training is conducted by professionals.

“The academy forged its reputation in the challenging waters off southern England, the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

“We operate the most-respected scheme in the world awarding the Maritime Coastguard Agency certification.

“Our various courses are designed to be studied both in theory and in practice, meeting all levels of experience and are written personally by Capt. D.R. Comer MRIN, who has been the only principal and only owner of the school, which was established in 1988.”

According to his profile on the employment social media network LinkedIn, Mr Comer served in the Royal Navy between 1976 and 1984 as an offshore training officer at the rank of Lieutenant Commander.

During his navy career he also volunteered with the Indian Navy “supervising the construction and sea trialling of a 100 foot square rigged training vessel” and trained the crew to operate her.

Comer, who is originally from Southampton, attended the nearby Warsash Maritime College on the River Hamble where he obtained his seafaring qualifications.