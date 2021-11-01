Shane Todd: ‘I love being on stage... it’s just a more extreme version of me’

Ahead of his SSE double header, comedian reveals why he’s a real stand-up sort of a guy

Jamie Dornan joined fellow Holywood star Shane on an episode of his Tea With Me podcast earlier this year

HE’S in the middle of a Shane reaction! Comedian Shane Todd has never been busier juggling everything from podcasts to radio shows — as well as being a new dad.

But for the next two Saturdays he is set to perform his biggest stand-up shows ever at Belfast’s SSE Arena.

It will cap off a roller-coaster couple of years for the Holywood man who became a father in lockdown and has seen his career reach new heights at the same time.

He told Sunday Life: “I never played it before — these two shows will be the biggest I’ve ever done.

“And I thankfully get more excited than nervous for those kinds of experiences now.

“I still definitely will have nerves on the night, I think it would be strange and I’d be worried if I didn’t.

“But this will be the biggest audience I’ve ever performed to. The Waterfront is 2,000, so you are well above that with the SSE shows.

Shane Todd

“But the good thing is the way they set up the arena is a theatre set-up, so it should hopefully still feel intimate like a theatre show but actually you’re in the big arena.”

It’s hard to believe Shane Todd is still only 33 given the air miles he has racked up in the comedy business.

As well as an established fixture on the stand-up circuit for years, he has starred in BBC comedy Soft Border Patrol —while Radio Ulster’s Rave Lockdown was a breath of fresh air during the pandemic.

Shane Todd with Nadine Coyle in BBC NI sitcom Soft Border Patrol

He is also famous for creating many characters which have enjoyed a cult following online, such as North Down posh boy Mike McGoldrick and local football hero Keith Cruise.

But his comedy alter-egos are safely placed in storage and won’t be joining him on stage at the SSE Arena in the coming days.

He said: “I dabbled a wee bit years ago with character stuff and I did enjoy it, but I put stand-up on such a pedestal and I love doing stand-up more than any of the other kinds of things that I do, sketches, radio and acting or anything like that.

“I didn’t want people getting kind of confused about what they were coming to see so I decided to keep it always as stand-up as me.

“I like watching that kind of stuff, The Fast Show was one of my favourite shows growing up and I love playing different characters, but there’s just something about traditional stand-up that is just better than anything for me, it is what I love to do and I just like being myself doing that.”

They might be his biggest shows, but Shane joked that he won’t be making any lavish rock ‘n’ roll type backstage demands — just water and milk. He said: “So my rider may be the dullest in showbiz. I ask for a few bottles of water and a wee carton of Avonmore milk — that’s all I ask for.

“I’m very, very low maintenance and I’m just focused on the show. I understand people sometimes want to have a beer and that sort of thing but I’m a very low maintenance, borderline dull guy who after the show just wants to get home and watch Match Of The Day.

“I wouldn’t say it’s an alter-ego when I’m on stage but it’s certainly a heightened version of yourself, you know?

“And off-stage I’m not someone who demands to be the centre of attention or needs people to praise me or anything like that, but when you’re on stage you’re absolutely demanding people’s attention.

“So I would be pretty similar off-stage but ultimately off-stage I’m a little bit quieter and I’m not really an attention seeker.

“You know, I love to make people laugh on and off stage but it’s just a bit more chilled out off-stage.”

Shane, who has friend William Thompson opening for him, has titled his show ‘Chancer’ and said that much of the material will be real-life funny stories poking fun at himself.

He revealed: “The theme is very loose because I just like funny stuff but this show does have stories about times when I have just been a bit of a chancer.

“Sometimes you just try your luck at things and there’s plenty of chancers running about Northern Ireland anyway. Since we’ve got out of lockdown I’ve gotten to write a lot of material and try it out so it’s a collection of stories that I find funny and hope the audience do too.”

Shane said that becoming a dad in lockdown — which also saw him creating a podcast with pal Dave Elliott called Dad Boys — has had an impact on his already driven mindset.

He explained: “I think I always have been a hard worker, since I went full-time with stand-up I’ve always had a good work ethic.

“But this just pushes that a bit more and really focuses you on working as hard as you can and being as successful as you can because now it’s not just me I’ve got to provide security for.

“I think it has really helped keep my focus and certainly over lockdown, when I could’ve not thought a lot about stand-up, it really helped me make sure as soon as we got back that I was as sharp as I possibly could be.

“And it’s been amazing. It’s been surreal and excellent and challenging and all those things but I don’t know if it’s changed me much as a person.

“I was never much of a partier anyway and now even less so — once I do my set I like to get home and be with my family.”

Workhorse Shane, who wants to protect his young child by not identifying them, has an established podcast called Tea With Me.

But that hasn’t stopped him launching another new one earlier this month called We’re Not F***ing Historians.

He added: “It’s mainly comedy with a history theme and it’s looking at stories from Irish history and giving them a sideways glance with Hazel Hayes from Dublin.

“It started two weeks ago and it’s going really well, so that’s been a lot of fun and something different. Life has never been busier and I’m enjoying every minute of it.”