Shane Whitla: Lurgan murder blamed on crime gang The Firm

A notorious organised crime gang is being linked to the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan.

The 39-year-old was shot a number of times in Lord Lurgan Park on Thursday night in an attack local sources have linked to The Firm.

Detectives estimate that the group has more than 50 members, with its power-base located in Lurgan though it also controls significant drugs turf across counties Armagh and Down.

In June 2021 a court was told that murdered crime boss Malcolm McKeown, who was shot dead outside a Waringstown petrol station in August 2019, was locked in a feud with The Firm.

Yesterday police were granted an extra 36 hours to question a 29-year-old suspect about Mr Whitla’s murder.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard how the victim was found with a puncture wound to his throat. A police officer told the court a post-mortem examination established that Mr Whitla had died as a result of a “bullet wound to the chest”.

The officer revealed that police have established three scenes for investigation — the suspect’s home, the address where he was arrested and the murder scene.

He further revealed that investigators are trawling through CCTV footage to establish the movements of the suspect whose phone had been seized and it is currently being fast tracked for examination.

His clothing is also being forensically examined for the presence of cartridge discharge residue and police are also seeking to identify the suspect’s car and trace its movements.

Officers are seeking to take statements from more than 14 potential witnesses, the court heard.

A PSNI officer said police were seeking the maximum 36-hour extension to allow time for those to be conducted and for the return of forensic findings.

A defence solicitor said there was neither a forensic link or witness evidence to connect his client to the killing so “you (police) have no evidence whatsoever linking him to this murder”.

“I can’t say that, there is a senior investigating officer who is controlling all information and evidence coming into the inquiry and that evidence and information is fed to me in phases, so I can only say I am not in possession of it. I can’t say that it doesn’t exist,” said the officer.

The officer agreed that the suspect had voluntarily given blood samples and his fingerprints which would be used “for comparison purposes throughout the inquiry”.

The solicitor said a shorter than maximum extension would be appropriate but District Judge Eamon King said given the nature of the “live and ongoing investigations” he was allowing an extra 36 hours.

The killing of Mr Whitla is not being linked to the murder of Natalie McNally in Lurgan in December.