Shankill UVF out to get me because I beat up one of their men, says Roy 'Tatey' Tate

Roy 'Tatey' Tate in fear for his life

This is the man being targeted in a cowardly UVF intimidation campaign after pummelling the loyalist thug who first attacked him 20 years ago.

Roy 'Tatey' Tate has been the subject of brutal assaults, a whispering campaign and dirty tricks for thrashing the senior UVF man in a Belfast shopping centre in 2016.

The 49-year-old is now living in permanent fear for his life, as the terror gang boss has been making his life hell for more than three years.

"It's unfair, I've never been connected to anything nor been a danger to anything or anybody, so how can I be a Judas?" said Mr Tate.

"If they can't get a tag on you, to murder you, they'll do the next best thing - they'll psychologically torture you."

Mr Tate first clashed with the well-known loyalist in a bar two decades ago before the CastleCourt incident.

"It was in June 2016 when I struck him in CastleCourt and he won't let it go," explained Mr Tate.

"Around 20 years prior, the senior UVF member and his cronies came into the Royal Bar on the Shankill Road and I was intoxicated.

"One of them spoke to me saying 'Alright Tatey' but it turned sour, they grabbed my hands and then proceeded to seriously assault me.

"He beat me black and blue, I was beat in the street and I never really forgot about that.

"After I hit him in CastleCourt the UVF man and his two brothers got me outside my mother's on the lower Shankill.

"Then after the first couple of blows I shouted, 'You yellow b*****ds!' because I knew I was going to be knocked out.

"So I quickly lost consciousness, when I did come round I was in my mother's kitchen.

"What brought them out of their frenzied attack was a girl was driving her car, she saw what was going on and drove right at them and they scattered.

"I literally looked like the Elephant Man and I was told by the hospital I had 17 fractures in my face, everything was shattered."

Mr Tate has never been involved in any paramilitary organisation but he has a reputation on his native Shankill Road as a hard man.

Not content with getting his own back for letting Mr Tate get the better of him in front of shoppers in the city centre, the UVF man has ordered his goons to terrorise him.

"I lived on the Shankill and had this name which I despise because of this whole fighting culture - I could only define myself through violence because I didn't have any identity."

He has since left the area but is back living in Belfast after spells in Scotland and the Irish Republic. "They've thrown surgical gloves into my front garden, the gloves they would use if they are going to commit a murder," said Mr Tate.

"People would cough at you in the street as you walk by, people would mutter things in the shop or off-licence.

"We previously took refuge in Leith and they actually overtook us on the motorway there."

Mr Tate came back from Scotland and made his way to Sligo and believes he was traced there via his mobile phone number, which he suspects was given to them by a taxi driver.

Now back in Belfast, he believes he is still the subject of tricks and stunts designed to drive him mad.

Mr Tate does admit that he hasn't helped himself by shouting a rebel slogan in a Belfast bar which he claims was done on the spur of the moment.

"I shouted 'There will be no peace in Ireland while there are borders' but it was in the context of someone who was almost murdered by the UVF."