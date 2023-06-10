Shanks a lot… NI man in Doonbeg comes across Donald Trump’s lost golf ball

Memento found after wayward drive ends up in Portrush as anonymous donor hands it over to Willie Gregg's charity

Willie Gregg, who runs the charity for orphans, received the ball from his friend

A GOLF ball that was apparently lost following a wayward shot by Donald Trump in Co Clare last month has turned up 270 miles away in Portrush.

And the man who has now got it has dismissed any notion of fake news.

The former US president was reportedly unable to find the ball during a round of golf while visiting his luxury Trump International Golf Links and Hotel outside Doonbeg.

However, a Northern Irishman who was in the village at the time, says he was later handed the ball after it had been recovered by one of Mr Trump’s security team.

The man, who doesn’t want to be named, has donated the ball which has a distinctive Trump/Doonbeg motif on it along with a green sticker, to a charity run by a friend in Portrush.

Willie Gregg’s Orphan Fund has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for children in Thailand.

Last week he received the ball at the Harbour Bar, which he manages in Portrush and which was recently voted the top golf hostelry in the British Isles by the American LINKS golf magazine.

Willie has now added it to his public bar collection of golfing memorabilia from across the world and said he has no doubt that it’s the real deal.

“The man who got the ball in Co Clare is a friend of mine, so I know that it’s the real McCoy” he revealed.

“He thought it would be a great addition to my collection and he’s happy that I’m planning to auction the ball when the Open returns to Royal Portrush in two years’ time. I’d like to think that it could raise thousands of dollars from an American visitor for Willie’s Orphan Fund.”

It’s possible that Mr Trump could be US president again in 2025.

Accompanied to Doonbeg by his son Eric and members of the Secret Service, he wore a Make America Great Again hat during the trip which he cut short due to a civil case back home.

A jury in that case last month found he had sexually abused the advice columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store in New York 27 years ago, but cleared him of rape.

Meanwhile, Trump mocked current president Joe Biden’s golf skills after hitting his first drive in Doonbeg.

He asked reporters: “You think that Biden can do that? I don’t think so.”