Sharon Stone calls for women to unite in memory of NI peacemaker Betty Williams

Hollywood megastar Sharon Stone has called for women to unite in memory of Nobel Peace Prize winner Betty Williams.

Blockbuster actress and human rights campaigner Stone (63) describes the late Peace People co-founder as her 'godmother' and visited Mrs Williams in Belfast shortly before her death last year.

Basic Instinct star Stone recalls being given a silver necklace by Betty, who died on St Patrick's Day, and has urged women to forge unity in memory of Ireland's patron saint.

Speaking in today's Sunday Independent Life magazine she says: "This necklace that I'm wearing," pointing at her neck, "is from my 'godmother', Betty Williams.

"Betty gave it to me the last time I saw her, I came to visit her in Belfast just a couple of months before she passed away.

"I know that Betty's real desire was unity and that's what she hoped for.

"She hoped that the mothers would step forward and create unity.

"And I'd like, on her behalf, to suggest that we all just take a moment and remember St Patrick, and we remember Betty Williams, and Mairéad Corrigan and what they tried to do, and we as women and mothers take just a moment out of our day, and create a little bit more unity than we had before."

Williams with fellow Peace People founder Mairéad Corrigan

Betty Williams and Mairéad Corrigan founded the cross-community Peace People in 1976 and the pair were jointly awarded the Nobel Peace Prize the same year for their efforts to bring an end to violence in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Williams, described by Sharon Stone as a "dear friend", died on March 17, 2020.

Shortly before her death Mrs Williams was joined by the star of Total Recall and Casino in January last year to sign a book of condolence for former Stormont deputy first minister Seamus Mallon at Belfast City Hall.

RESPECTS: Sharon Stone signs a book of condolence for Seamus Mallon

Last month the Hollywood star posted a picture of the pair signing the book on Twitter with the caption: "One year without my dearest Godmom, Betty Williams. I love you girl.

"I know you are sitting at the right hand of the universal light."

Mr Mallon's death at the age of 83 led to an outpouring of gratitude for his political career with Ms Stone calling the former SDLP man "a legend, a real warrior of peace" before writing in his book of condolence: "With respect and admiration."

The actress also signed the peace wall in Belfast's Cupar Way "in memory of Seamus Mallon".

Stone leaving her mark on the peaceline at Cupar Way in west Belfast

Stone recently released her memoir The Beauty of Living Twice which climbed to fourth in the New York Times bestsellers list last week in the non-fiction category.

In the memoir she details the highs and lows of her eventful life including her famously risqué scene in Basic Instinct, a near-death experience and being the unwitting recipient of involuntary breast enlargement.

The book's title refers to the 'second chance' she received in life after suffering a stroke and brain haemorrhage in 2001 following the breast surgery.

The autobiography also recalls a tough upbringing in Pennsylvania where she had a love-hate relationship with her parents who she says would sometimes beat her and reveals abuse perpetrated by her grandfather.

In the 1990s Sharon Stone became one of Hollywood's biggest stars thanks to roles in smash hit movies like Total Recall, The Specialist, Basic Instinct and Casino.