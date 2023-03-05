Shock as high-risk sex fiend fast-tracked for early release

Violent pervert offended the last time he was freed

A serial sex attacker considered one of Northern Ireland’s most dangerous inmates is being fast-tracked for early release.

Tom Ward is being held on the relaxed Wilson House unit of Maghaberry Prison ahead of being transferred to the Burren House open jail in Belfast.

The move has spooked staff who believe the 35-year-old Traveller from Coalisland should never be freed.

Ward is a Category Three sex offender, considered to be a huge risk to the public, with convictions for sexually assaulting two women.

The first was a lady he falsely imprisoned in 2006 and whose teeth he knocked out when she tried to fight back. The second was a middle-aged woman who he stalked for a mile in 2011 as she exercised in Cookstown.

Ward served two-and-a-half years in prison for the first sex assault and was given an indeterminate custodial sentence for the second.

He has been behind bars for the past decade but according to security sources is now being fast-tracked for release.

This has perplexed Maghaberry staff because of his appalling behaviour behind bars. In 2015 the pervert was convicted of brutally assaulting a prison officer and is suspected of selling drugs to other inmates.

“I’d love to know why the Prison Service thinks it’s a good idea to keep Tom Ward in Wilson House when he does nothing but bully other inmates,” a security source told Sunday Life.

“He calls himself ‘Muscles’ but only picks on those who are smaller than him.

“Inmates getting a move to Burren House are supposed to show awareness and contrition for their crimes, but Ward couldn’t care less.

“He runs about shouting, ‘I’m the king of the gypsies and the roots’, thinking it’s a laugh.

“Other lifers and long-term prisoners are being shafted to accommodate him.

“It must be very frustrating because they are the ones who are behaving themselves and who deserve a chance.”

Tom Ward

A Northern Ireland Prison Service spokesperson said: “People in our care approaching the end of their sentence will be tested prior to release back into the community.

“Individuals will have fully engaged in a number of tests, which challenge and support them to make positive change in their lives.

“After being fully risk-assessed, they begin a graduated release programme into the community, firstly under supervision then progressing to short time bounded periods of unaccompanied release where they work in the community.

“Preparing people for release is a vital part of rehabilitation as it reduces their risk of re-offending which helps to make the community safer.”

To prepare for life on the outside, Ward has been on several UTRs (unaccompanied temporary releases) with family. He has also been approved access to female relatives despite being a danger to women and being deemed the most high-risk Category Three sex offender.

A Maghaberry insider said: “The Prison Service needs to explain why this was approved when other convicted sex offenders are banned from seeing their relatives.”

The Wilson House unit where Ward is being held is mainly occupied by prisoners coming to the end of long sentences. They cater for themselves and enjoy greater freedom of movement, with cells being unlocked for longer periods.

Inmates who perform well in testing there are granted unaccompanied temporary releases before being moved to the Burren House open prison, where they are allowed out during the day and at weekends.

When Ward was sent to prison for an indeterminate period, the husband of the woman who he falsely imprisoned and sexually assaulted in 2006 warned he should never be released.

He said: “That animal will attack another woman, I have no doubt about it.

“He wrecked my wife’s life and all he served was two-and-a-half years of a five-year jail sentence. People like Ward should never get a second chance to do what he did to my wife.”