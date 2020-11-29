Shock as wife of Glentoran legend Scott Young dies suddenly

Tributes have been paid to Eleanor Young, wife of Glentoran legend Scott Young, who died suddenly on Friday.

A minute's silence was held in memory of Mrs Young (48), from east Belfast, before Glentoran's 5-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts in the Danske Bank Premiership at the Oval yesterday.

Veteran Belfast City councillor Jim Rodgers, a former Glentoran director, led the tributes to Eleanor and dedicated the win to her memory.

He told Sunday Life: "It's a terrible tragedy, she was such a lovely lady, it's just unbelievable.

"I knew her and I know Scott very well and my thoughts and prayers and deepest sympathies are with Scott and the family at this dreadful time.

"A young woman who enjoyed life to the full, she was 48 and it's just unbelievable what has happened and the whole area and the Glentoran family are absolutely shocked and gutted.

"I would say Glentoran's first win in the Premiership, beating Dungannon Swifts 5-1, will be in memory of Scott's wife."

Scott Young and his late wife Eleanor

Glens players bowed their heads during the minute's silence before kick-off yesterday in tribute to Eleanor who worked at the Westbourne Glentoran Supporters Club on Solway Street, east Belfast.

Westbourne GSC secretary Eddie Harvey said: "She was a wonderful person, like an angel on earth. I started her in the club years ago and she works with my grandsons. I haven't got over it, I'm devastated.

"I knew her very well, she worked with us in the office, I was very shocked to hear the news. My grandsons are more than shocked, they were very great friends with her.

"I don't know what to say to Scott, I'd be very friendly with them, such a lovely family, it's a terrible tragedy, we just can't believe it.

"It was a lovely thing for them to have a minute's silence, I'm glad they done that."

Both player and manager for the Glens over 14 years, Scott won the League Cup and the County Antrim Shield during his time in charge.

He resigned as boss in 2012 following the club's shock Irish Cup defeat by Amateur League side Newington Youth Club.

Young, a talented midfield player for the Glens, took over as manager in April 2010 following the resignation of Alan McDonald.

In 2012 then Glentoran chairman Terence Brannigan described Young's departure as a sad day for the east Belfast side.

He said: "He was passionate about managing the club and gave it his all.

"He conducted himself with great dignity and I felt badly for him. The lad has been at the club for 14 years as a player, coach and manager."

Young's career began in his native Scotland where he made a handful of appearances for St Johnstone and then Dunfermline.

He moved to Northern Ireland in 1998 when he was signed by then Glens manager Roy Coyle.

Young became a key player and fan favourite but suffered with injuries, including three broken legs in two years, which eventually forced him to retire as a player in 2006.