Shock for Dungannon shop owner Caroline O'Neill at £660 redirect post bill

One of Northern Ireland's top 'mumpreneurs' has been left stunned after the Post Office demanded over £600 to redirect her mail.

Caroline O'Neill (37), who owns DIGG Childrenswear in Dungannon, says she was shocked after being quoted approximately £660 when trying to redirect both her personal and business post due to the coronavirus crisis.

The mother-of-three told Sunday Life she had closed her business premises as part of the nationwide lockdown and could not believe the price the Post Office had given her.

She said: "We closed several weeks ago because of the dangers of coronavirus and not wanting to spread it to others.

"I have no mail box so I wanted to redirect my post to my home and was quoted around £660 for both my personal and business mail.

"My shutters have come down and there is no way of me getting my mail, normally the postman comes in just like a delivery man and now that's not possible.

"Online orders are a problem too so I needed it all redirected but I'm a small business and can't afford £660.

"As it stands now I'm in limbo. I am worried about online orders coming back from customers, I have no idea where they are and they are very important to my business but it's not that big a deal in the wider context of what's happening right now."

In the run-up to last Christmas, Caroline hit the headlines after she raised £23,000 in just a week as part of a children's Christmas present appeal.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "Royal Mail fully understands the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak on families, businesses and communities across the UK.

"We understand the important role we have to play in helping people to stay connected. These price increases, which were announced some time ago, are needed to help ensure we can maintain and invest in the Universal Postal Service.

"Royal Mail is operating in a challenging business environment. We have considered any pricing changes very carefully and in doing so have sought to minimise any impact on our customers."