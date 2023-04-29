‘Significant work’ done on strategy to halt anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination in NI

Progress on new laws to protect gay, bisexual and transgender people in Northern Ireland has been made despite the Stormont stalemate.

The Department for Communities said a “significant amount of work” has been done on a strategy which it insists could reduce bullying and discrimination.

An expert advisory panel report told the department: “Homophobia, biphobia and transphobia can lead to anti-LGBTQI+ harassment and violence that puts gender and sexual minorities at heightened risk of physical and psychological harm. Abuse and violence can begin during childhood.

“Those who do not conform to gender stereotypes face bullying and violence in schools, in the home leading to homelessness, and in sporting arenas.

“They can also experience relentless abuse in social media environments. These experiences have a serious effect on their well-being and prevents openness about their personal identity.”

​It is just over a year since a group representing gay, bisexual, transgender and others met a ministerial steering team working on social inclusion.

The department has now confirmed: “A significant amount of work has been done to inform development of the strategy including an extensive programme of engagement with LGBTQI+ strategy co-design group and other stakeholders. Executive approval will be required prior to public consultation on a strategy.”

Other departments will have the responsibility of funding and taking action in their areas.

The lobby group Transgender NI said: “Homosexuality was decriminalised in NI in 1982, we now need to stop discriminating against transgender and non-binary people.”