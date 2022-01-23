Sinn Fein face writ over Jean McConville murder

Disappeared victim’s daughter in crowdfunding bid to freeze party assets for compensation

Helen McKendry holds a photograph of her mother Jean McConville with three of her other children

RELATIVES of Jean McConville are launching a fundraiser to help them sue Sinn Fein.

Helen McKendry intends to bring a High Court action against the republican party over her mother’s abduction and murder at the hands of the IRA in 1972.

She and her husband Seamus hope to raise £10,000 to fund a claim for compensation from the terror group’s political wing.

“Helen lost her dreams as well as her mother,” Seamus told the latest edition of Private Eye.

“Rightly, victims who were abused by British troops hold the British government accountable as it is the British Army’s political wing. We want to do the same to the IRA’s political wing.

“If we can raise the money for the civil action, we would ask to freeze Sinn Fein’s assets for a terrific amount of compensation. I’m quite happy to do it and so is Helen.”

Ms McConville, a 37-year-old widow, was dragged from her Divis flats home in west Belfast by a 12-strong Provisional IRA snatch squad as her 10 terrified children looked on in horror.

She is one 16 people known as ‘the Disappeared’, who were abducted, killed and secretly buried by republicans.

Jean was accused of being a British Army informer, but no evidence has ever emerged to support the claim.

After being beaten and interrogated, she was driven to the border area by the now deceased IRA members Dolours Price and Pat McClure.

She was handed over to local republicans who shot her in the head and buried her body in secret on a Co Louth beach, where her remains lay until discovered until 2003.

The IRA did not admit responsibility for Ms McConville’s murder until 1999, putting about a sick rumour that she had run off and abandoned her children.

Ivor Bell was acquitted of aiding and abetting Ms McConville's murder

No one has ever been convicted of her killing, but in 2014 ex-IRA ‘chief of staff’ Ivor Bell was charged with aiding and abetting her murder.

His arrest came as a result of testimony given by Price and former Belfast IRA commander Brendan Hughes to the Boston College tapes project.

IRA commander Brendan Hughes

But a Crown Court ruling in 2019 deemed the tapes to be unreliable, so they could not be used as evidence against Bell, who was then acquitted.

In 2014, former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams voluntarily attended a police interview about the killing and denied any involvement.

Gerry Adams

Cold case cops sent a file on Mr Adams to the Public Prosecution Service, but it said there was insufficient evidence to charge him.

Shortly before her death in 2013, Price admitted her role in the abduction of Ms McConville but claimed she did not know who gave the order to kill her.

“I drove away Jean McConville. I don’t know who gave the instructions to execute her,” she said.

“She got into my car and as far as she was concerned, she was being taken away by the Legion of Mary to a place of safety.

“It wasn’t my decision to disappear her, thank God. All I had to do was drive her from Belfast to Dundalk. I even got her fish and chips and cigarettes before I left her.”

