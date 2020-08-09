Siobhan McSweeney: I lost my house in a fire and was floored by mystery illness. Now Covid has me fearing for my life

Siobhan McSweeney opens up about her really tough year

She might play hard-faced nun Sister Michael in hit comedy Derry Girls, but actress Siobhan McSweeney has opened up about a year of hell that saw her struggle to cope in real life.

First she ended up homeless after a fire at her London home, then she was floored by a mystery illness but just as she was getting back on her feet came the coronavirus pandemic.

Although she didn't contract the virus, she was shattered with anxiety because she is deemed to be in the vulnerable category and she said she feared for her life to the extent that she and her brother discussed how they would repatriate her body to her native Cork.

Siobhan said: "I'm shielding at the moment, and I entered lockdown in a very panicked and anxious-filled state for various reasons.

"Then being told that my life was in danger and having to register as extremely vulnerable placed me in a state of panic that didn't really abate until quite recently.

"So I do talk about that time as if it's over even though I know it does truly continue and there's still a low level panic within us all and a low level wariness, absolutely.

"But I'm already beginning to look back at that time for me, because it's so different to how I feel now, I'm trying to I suppose look for the lotus in the mud and trying to hold on to those things.

"And a lot of it was making sense of the last couple of years and the last couple of years for me, it was not only the very obvious and incredibly wonderful and gratifying success of Derry Girls, but there's been a lot of personal stuff that has happened to me as well that I've needed to spend time to come to terms with."

The first major blow came last winter when she lost her home and all her belongings after a blaze which left her with nowhere to live.

She said: "It was horrendous and I believe it was a real moment for me. I remember I had a lot of practical things that were very difficult in that my flat burnt down last November so I was still technically homeless when lockdown happened.

Fans of Derry Girls are calling on Channel 4 to give Sr. Michael (Siobhan McSweeney) her own spin-off show. (Photo: Channel 4)

"I was living in a friend's spare room in a flat that he was going to move out of in a couple of weeks, potentially going to my landlord and housing association and them saying, 'We may have to house you in a Holiday Inn for three months during this pandemic'.

"Thankfully that wasn't the reality for me, because a lot of things happened that ensured that I got in here just in the nick of time, well actually two days after lockdown happened.

"Because people worked very hard to ensure that happened but I was lucky and I could've so easily have slipped through the cracks and if I was somebody else, I would've slipped through the cracks."

On top of everything else, Siobhan was still coping with the deaths of both her father and her aunt, which led to some deep and dark conversations as the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

She said: "My brother is my only immediate relative left alive, so the last couple of years that myself and my brother have had meant that when all this kicked off, we immediately went to what was going to happen, which was that I was going to die.

"Because I was homeless, I couldn't move from the place because the virus was out there, but I couldn't stay in the place I was in... I was really in this impossible situation.

"So I was having conversations with my brother that I look back on at the time that were funny - and thank God they're funny now because it shows that we're in a very different place - but I really truly believe that myself and my brother, we were sort of thinking how do we repatriate Siobhan? Maybe we should sell the house? We went to the most extreme ridiculous mad zombie apocalypse version completely.

"So that's funny, that's really, really funny and I love that we went there, but also - we were there at that moment, we were truly there.

"And because we've lost our father and our aunt, and the fire, and before that 15 years ago we lost our mother, we knew that when something bad happened the worst thing happened.

"That's what the world had taught us so that's where we immediately went to and I think that goes to the legacy of grief and the legacy of trauma in a way.

"And myself and my brother had that from our own personal experiences and now as a world and a society we're all going to have that because of the experiences that have happened right now."

As if all that wasn't enough of a burden to bear, in between losing her home in a fire and the coronavirus lockdown, she was struck down by a mystery sickness. Siobhan had seen a therapist who told her she might be suffering from anxiety because of all she has had to go through, so she went abroad in a bid to rebuild her life.

She told the Irishman Abroad podcast: "Before the global pandemic and just after the fire I got really ill, physically ill.

"I put on a lot of weight, I got quite swollen, I got very lethargic - nothing that I can put my finger on and nothing that I even went to the doctor with, but I was deeply unhealthy.

"And around Christmas time I was walking and my joints were sore and I was sort of breathing heavily and I went, 'What's going on?'

"And I took myself away for Christmas to Thailand on a beach, you know - eat fresh food, get some sunlight, go for walks sort of vibe - only for three weeks but for me the most decadent thing I've ever done in my entire life and something I would never ever have contemplated doing.

"And unless I had gotten to a point where it had reached crisis point, I wouldn't have looked after myself. I would have kept going in the pure Irish mammy way of keep going, the way my Mam kept going - 'Oh this hurts but it's fine, I'll keep going, I feel a bit tired but I'll keep going.'

"I needed a crisis to force me to see what was happening and for me to look after my body. I mean, I'm sitting here surrounded by Hula Hoop wrappers and choc ices, I'm not talking about a shift, I'm talking about an actual connection to my body again because I had gone into this shell of this mind.

"I was just living in my mind where I was continuously hyper aware, hyper vigilant, looking for the next tragedy or accident that was going to happen all the time and not really caring about the rest of me because I had to make sure I kept alive and I did a good job.

"And I came back a different person, because I came back and I realised that I had neglected - in the trauma of my mind - I had neglected my physical being."