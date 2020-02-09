Sister of IRA killer among hard line republicans charged over terror display in Belfast

Lorna Brady among seven facing court over parade

Saoradh parade in west Belfast. General view of the Saoradh parade, organised by dissident republicans on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

The sister of an IRA killer who took his own life in a police cell has been charged over a dissident show of strength in Belfast.

Lorna Brady is among seven hardline republicans accused of playing roles in the New IRA-linked terror display and of wearing military-style clothing in a march on the Falls Road.

The 45-year-old made headlines last month at the inquest into the 2009 death of her brother John Brady.

The court heard that John Brady, who received a life sentence in 1991 for murdering a reserve police officer, was found dead in a room at Strand Road PSNI station in Derry by solicitor John Finucane, now the Sinn Fein MP for North Belfast.

A coroner later ruled the Strabane man took his own life, but Lorna Brady told the hearing: "That's not true, definitely not. John was the last person that would take his own life.

"His mindset was one of absolute positivity. That (suicide) was unbelievable (and) not in his nature. He was such an upbeat person."

Ms Brady, who acts as the Strabane spokeswoman for the New IRA's political wing Saoradh, is the only woman facing charges connected to the terror display. Also accused of wearing clothing and acting in way likely to arouse suspicion of being a member of a proscribed organisation are prominent Derry dissidents Mark Canning (43), Barry Millar (35) and Emmet McSheffrey (20).

Lorna Brady holds a photograph of her late brother, John Brady, during the protest outside Strand Road PSNI Station. Photo Lorcan Doherty / Presseye.com

So too is leading Cookstown dissident Conor Casey, a good friend of John Brady.

Casey (right) was convicted of picking up shell casings from weapons used to fire shots over his dead pal's coffin.

The 48-year-old previously served a 14-year prison sentence after being caught with a 200lb Real IRA car bomb in Co Armagh.

Others charged with taking part in the show of strength are Denis Eamon Devlin (54), from Marian Park in Strabane, and James Anthony Kelly (59), with an address at Chamberlain Street in Derry city.

The seven were allegedly filmed at an Easter 1916 commemoration wearing berets, sunglasses, mesh scarves, camouflage jackets and trousers, military belts, gloves and combat boots.

cbarnes@sundaylife.co.uk