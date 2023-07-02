Sisters’ 480-mile cycle round NI raises more than £100k for cancer charity

Siblings lost a husband and a friend to disease

Two sisters who lost loved ones to pancreatic cancer have raised more than £100,000 after cycling 480 miles in 48 hours to raise money for charity.

Cathy Booth from Hillsborough and Andrea Harrower from Dromara have netted a total of £101,748.53 for their epic #PedalThePeriphery #IBlamePaddy #TimeMatters endurance event.

The super-fit siblings battled through grief, injury, sleeplessness, and ‘brutal’ headwinds to raise funds and awareness for local pancreatic cancer charity NIPANC, which campaigns under the slogan ‘Time matters’. The money will be invested into a research project to improve early diagnosis and screening.

Around 270 people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year.

The silent killer took Andrea’s husband, Paddy, in July last year, and Cathy also lost her school friend of 30 years, Natalie Wilson, to the disease in the summer of 2017.

Cathy supported her best friend of 30 years through the disease in 2017 and couldn’t believe her brother-in-law was facing the same battle.

Paddy and Andrea with sons Fraser and Alex

It is a challenge which sports fanatic and former Wallace High School PE teacher Paddy gave his full backing to five days before he passed away on July 24 last year, 14 weeks after his diagnosis. In his own words he had expressed hopes that ‘something good’ would come out of his terminal diagnosis.

Natalie was just 40 when she passed away from the disease on June 11, 2017, leaving behind three young children aged one, two and five.

Cathy with friend Natalie

The Pedalling the Periphery event started at the gates of Belfast’s Ormeau Park, when George Ezra was playing at the Belsonic music festival.

Paddy adopted the singer’s uplifting Green Green Grass song during his illness. It was later played at his funeral.

The sisters cycled towards Donaghadee, then moved from Newcastle to Crossmaglen, Dungannon to Enniskillen, and Strabane and Londonderry, then towards Portstewart around the Antrim coast and finished the challenge in Whiteabbey.

Andrea and Cathy were followed throughout the ride by a purple 1970s VW Beetle support vehicle, with Paddy’s bike mounted on top.

Cathy Booth (46) and Andrea Harrower (48) with their support vehicle

Personal trainer Andrea said having the bike on the car made it feel as is he was with them during the journey.

She added: “Cycling was so important to Paddy. He was constantly devising challenges of his own. He used the bike to get to work and on family holidays.

“During his illness, he set himself his own challenges as a reason to get out of bed until the day he died.

“His motto was, ‘I’m not living with cancer, cancer is living with me — and I’m taking it for a ride’.”

Cathy added: “In some ways, it has now gone beyond the personal and emotional stage and is more about turning a really horrible situation into something positive by raising awareness and funds.

“We know that no matter what physical and mental distress and pressure we put on ourselves during this challenge, it is absolutely nothing compared to what someone on a pancreatic cancer journey is facing.”

To learn more about the symptoms of pancreatic cancer, go to nipanc.org/symptoms