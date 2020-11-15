Sisters of mercy: Sibling carers went above and beyond by moving in with client after she contracted coronavirus

Sisters Lauren (24) and Chloe Kelly (22), both Connected Health care assistants, put themselves at risk to temporarily move in with Laura Magee (27) after she tested positive in October.

Two big-hearted care workers who moved in with a client after she tested positive for Covid-19 have been hailed as "true heroes".

Sisters Lauren (24) and Chloe Kelly (22), both Connected Health employees, put themselves at risk to temporarily live with Laura Magee (below) after she contracted the virus in October.

Lauren had also tested positive for Covid but, instead of isolating alone, she went above and beyond the call of duty to provide round-the-clock care for Laura.

Chloe, who at that point was clear of Covid-19, made the brave decision to join her sister, only to display all the main symptoms in the following days.

The pair from Aghanloo, outside Limavady, moved in with their client to ensure continuity of care and safeguard their colleagues from exposure to the virus.

Laura Magee

Laura (27), from Londonderry's Waterside, requires 24-hour help and only started receiving home care in August, having spent long periods in hospital.

"It was so kind for them to come and live with me, leaving their families. I'm really grateful for that. I was terrified about maybe having to go back to hospital. It really meant a lot and I want to say thank you to them," she said.

Laura suffered panic attacks as the virus took hold and found herself "quite unwell", particularly with chest pain, for days - an experience she described as "terrifying".

At the height of her illness, she suffered a seizure brought on by a high temperature and needed emergency medical assistance.

Although infected through a different source, Lauren tested positive on the same day as Laura, but she decided to continue providing care anyway.

"I was faced with the facts that Laura needed care and I could not go back to my family, so it was an easy decision," she said.

"I have no doubt someone would have stepped in because that is the nature of care, but it made sense for me to move in with Laura for our period of isolation.

"My sister Chloe had not tested positive, but really wanted to help. She started showing the same symptoms within a few days, so she made a big sacrifice. She was actually in isolation for 16 days in all.

"We were all very fatigued during the illness. It was probably an eight out of 10 compared with any flu I've experienced.

"One night Laura suffered a seizure caused by high temperature. We both gave first aid while the ambulance and rapid response vehicle were en route. Thankfully, she was treated at home and was able to remain there."

Chloe, who risked catching Covid to move in with her client, added: "I wanted to be there for my sister and for Laura, as they both may have needed care due to the virus.

"As expected, I got sick too within a couple of days. It made me really, really tired. We all had high temperatures, coughs and lost our senses of smell and taste."

Thankfully, all three have now fully recovered and are delighted to be able to get out and about again.

"I was just dying to see all my clients, as was Chloe. We really missed them, as well as our family," Lauren revealed.

The sisters paid tribute to their employer for the help they received during their period of isolation at Laura's home.

"Connected Health's support was brilliant. Our managers Eugene and Stephanie visited with lots of shopping and to bring some arts and crafts activities to help keep our spirits up," they explained.

Connected Health area manager Eugene Connor said the sisters were a credit to their profession.

"Lauren and Chloe really have gone above and beyond in the delivery of care in this instance," he said.

"They put the client first, as is the Connected Health ethos, but they went even further by placing themselves in harm's way to deliver excellence in care.

"The Connected Health team cannot commend them or thank them highly enough. They are shining examples of true heroes working in the care sector."

He added that Laura's family were "very relieved" to hear about Lauren and Chloe's selfless decision.

"Initially, the family was very concerned about how they were going to manage to provide the care needed," Eugene told Sunday Life.

"They were very relieved to hear that not only one but two carers were moving in for the period of isolation. On the night of Laura's seizure, the fast actions of Lauren and Chloe served to reassure her family that she was in the safest hands."