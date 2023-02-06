Sisters pedalling periphery of NI to raise money for cancer charity

Campaigners inspired to take on challenge after losing husband and friend to silent killer

TWO sisters who lost loved ones to pancreatic cancer are cycling 480 miles in 48 hours to raise money for charity.

Andrea Harrower (48), from Dromara, and sibling Cathy Booth (46), from Hillsborough, plan to pedal the periphery of Northern Ireland in June.

Around 270 people in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year.

The silent killer took Andrea’s husband, Paddy, in July last year, and Cathy’s school friend of 30 years, Natalie Wilson, in the summer of 2017.

Andrea’s husband backed the charity challenge weeks before he died.

The sports fanatic and former Wallace High School PE teacher lived just weeks after his diagnosis, passing away on July 24 last year.

Presenting late, his symptoms included indigestion and pain in the upper abdomen.

Wanting something positive to come from the devastating news, he backed his wife and sister-in-law’s plan to take on the challenge for the Nipanc charity.

Andrea and husband Paddy with sons Alex (15) and Fraser (19)

The money raised will go to research in memory of Paddy and Cathy’s friend, who left behind three children when she died aged 40.

The Pedalling the Periphery event will start on June 9 at the gates of south Belfast’s Ormeau Park, where George Ezra will be playing at Belsonic.

Paddy was big fan of his song Green Green Grass, which was played at his funeral.

Andrea and Cathy will be accompanied on the ride by a quirky support vehicle, a purple 1970s VW Beetle.

They picked purple because the colour is associated with pancreatic cancer.

Personal trainer Andrea said: “Cycling was so important to Paddy. He devised challenges and other official events at home and abroad. He used the bike to get to work and on family holidays.

“During his illness, he set himself challenges as a reason to get out of bed until the day he died.

“As a family, we — our two sons, Fraser (19) and Alex (15) — and my sister and brother did a final ride out from home with him only a couple of weeks before he passed away.

“His motto was, ‘I’m not living with cancer, cancer is living with me — and I’m taking it for a ride’.”

The campaigning sisters adopted the hashtag #TimeMatters for their two-day clockwise trek around Northern Ireland.

They want to raise public awareness about the symptoms of the disease and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Time also matters in reaching set route points and the finish line.

Cathy and her friend Natalie Wilson on Natalie's wedding day

A second hashtag, #IBlamePaddy, was also picked for a bit of fun.

Andrea explained: “‘I Blame Paddy’ came about when people started finding out that he was terminally ill.

“Friends and family felt they had no excuse but to join in some of the things he was doing, including cold-water swimming and kayaking.

“I don’t think he realised the impact he had on people. He was a modest man who wouldn’t like too much attention.

“We think Paddy would be secretly pleased that the hashtag can be used by anyone fundraising to literally blame him for any crazy thing they do to raise money and awareness for this important cause.”

Andrea sporting a '#IBlamePaddy' jacket

Cathy, a former director at the business consultancy company BDO who now runs her own firm in the sector, was left bereft after the deaths of Paddy and one of her best friends.

She said: “Within five years, I not only lost Paddy, an incredible brother-in-law, but also Natalie, one of my friends of 30 years, to this devastating disease.

“Andrea and I are on a mission to raise awareness and fund vital research so other people don’t have to go through what we have.

“We want as many people involved in fundraising as possible, and we will be talking to schools, rugby, cycling and sports clubs along the route about how they can be part of our journey.

“This had to be an endurance challenge, given what we have both experienced.

“We know that no matter what physical and mental distress and pressure we put on ourselves during this challenge, it is absolutely nothing compared to what someone on a pancreatic cancer journey is facing.”

Andrea and Cathy in training

Andrea added: “This has been heartbreaking for us both. While there are new technologies and treatments on the horizon, not much has changed in 40 years when it comes to surviving this disease.

“Only 1 percent of people will survive a pancreatic cancer diagnosis beyond 10 years.

“Our aim is to raise awareness about the disease and the need for the public to understand its symptoms better and seek urgent diagnosis and treatment.

“It’s also our ambition to raise vital funds for research to help improve survival rates and ensure other people don’t have to face what we have.

“The proceeds will go to the pancreatic cancer Nipanc, which campaigns under the slogan ‘Time Matters’.

“Time really does matter when it comes to surviving this disease. It also matters hugely to us in getting across the finishing line and we will need public support.​

“Cathy and I would be so grateful if people would consider lending us their support as we pedal the periphery of Northern Ireland by joining in our fundraising efforts.

“No matter what the activity — be it an ice-bucket challenge, a non-uniform day, a bikeathon or a bakeathon — we want people to #IBlamePaddy and raise as much money and awareness as possible for this incredible cause.”

Paddy and Andrea

The Nipanc charity is fully behind the fundraising campaign.

Chairperson Ivan McMinn MBE said: “We will be supporting Andrea and Cathy every push of the pedal on this epic cycle around the perimeter of Northern Ireland.

“The difficulty of this challenge cannot be underestimated, but the good it will do will be enormous.”

The sisters will set off from Belfast, cycling towards Donaghadee, then moving from Newcastle to Crossmaglen, Dungannon to Enniskillen, and Strabane and Londonderry, moving towards Portstewart around the Antrim coast and finishing the challenge in Whiteabbey.

To make a donation to Andrea and Cathy’s campaign visit their Justgiving page