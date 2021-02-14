Six-time world Superbike champion Jonathan Rea: I failed my motorbike theory test

Six-time world Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has revealed he once failed the motorcycle theory test and does not hold a valid theory test certificate.

The Ballymena motor racing legend (34) also spoke of his embarrassment at not being able to ride his motorbike to the shops as he does not hold a valid licence.

Speaking to veteran journalist Eamonn Mallie in an upcoming TV interview, the Superbike supremo said he had planned to document his journey to certification during lockdown but his plans were scuppered when the test centres closed.

He said: "I'm not sure who told you that but it would be a fact. You've probably got a bit of an exclusive here as well.

"People know I don't have a licence but they don't know that I actually failed my theory test once. I did a theory test when I lived on the Isle Of Man and I failed it. At the start of lockdown last year I had filled out all the details to do my theory test in Northern Ireland, in Belfast, then I had a notification to say that the testing centre closed down.

"I want to get my licence, I had this cool idea of documenting the journey from theory test to doing my practical, passing a CBT and putting it on YouTube or whatever.

"It's pretty embarrassing that I'm six-times world champion but I can't ride down to the local shops on a motorbike."

With sons Jake and Tyler, and wife Tatia

During the interview Jonathan also spoke about the difficult time he went through during his parents 2008 break-up.

He continued: "It was tough enough but it was a lot less tough on me than it was on my younger brothers and sisters because it's every kid's dream that they grow up in this nice, normal family that stays together.

"But it wasn't happy families, I could see from both mum and dad's side that it wasn't the most healthy marriage if you like. They're better apart and we have got great relationships now, but back then it was tough. I did the really selfish thing, and maybe it was because I wanted to shield myself, but it was sort of the catalyst for me moving away from home.

"I was just part of the world championship and my team mate at the time lived on the Isle Of Man and it was a bit of a cop out but I left."

Eamonn Mallie: Face To Face with Jonathan Rea is on UTV on Tuesday at 10.45pm