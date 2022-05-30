Skin-rotting disease traps former taxi driver in his home: ‘It’s heart-breaking seeing Dad with no quality of life’

The daughter of a Co Down man trapped in his living room for two years because of kidney failure and a rare skin-rotting disease has launched an appeal to help him regain his independence.

Ian Foster is a prisoner in his home, forced to eat, sleep and go to the toilet in the living room, where wife Noeleen sleeps on the sofa so she can care for him.

Ian with Natasha

The family-of-four needs an extension to their three-bed semi, but a Housing Executive grant fell short and they do not have the £6,000 needed.

Before he took ill in January 2020, Ian (59) had worked as a taxi driver for 30 years, with Noeleen (49) also getting behind the wheel of a cab.

Neither has been able to work since he developed kidney disease and, later, a rare condition that causes his skin to rot, leading to a leg amputation in January.

Noeleen has had to become her husband’s full-time carer because their home lacks the facilities professional carers need.

Hoping to bring some relief to her family, Natasha set up a GoFundMe appeal for her dad.

Ian's family say they need £6,000 for an extension

“I never thought I would need to have to make a GoFundMe page, but unfortunately, I do not see any other way forward.

“Anyone who knows my father knows he’s a joker. He has always been the life and soul of the party and always the first to make everyone laugh.

“After two years of illness and having to spend all his days in one room, he is very down.

“My father worked all of his life and has never had to rely on benefits until now because he cannot work and my mother has to care for him round the clock.”

Life changed for the family when Ian’s kidneys started to fail in early 2020.

In a rare side effect triggered by dialysis, he developed a condition called calciphylaxis, which causes skin to rot, on the back of his legs.

Ian out fishing

This led to numerous sepsis infections. He was so ill that on several occasions the family was told to prepare for the worst.

Ian desperately needed a leg amputation but was too ill to undergo the surgery.

However, in January this year, doctors amputated his leg above the knee in a life-saving operation.

His toes had become so rotted that prior to surgery, the consultant cut them off with scissors.

Natasha said: “The condition is so rare that the doctor had only dealt with six cases before.

“It caused sepsis several times. We were told many times to say our goodbyes because they didn’t think that he would make it.

“The skin on the back of his legs rotted and fell off. His foot and toes went black.

“The amputation has really helped and he is now feeling much better, but he is confined to bed and a wheelchair.

“In our house, the doors are not wheelchair-friendly, so when we take him to hospital, Mum has a tough time getting his chair out.

“Dad isn’t suitable for prosthesis due to other medical issues and he is now completely bed-bound.

“He receives dialysis twice a week and otherwise spends all his time in the living room.

“Dad has no privacy, and when we have visitors, my sister and I have to leave the living room with them if Dad needs the toilet.”

Law student Natasha believes an extension with a bedroom and wet room would give her father some quality of life and dignity.

Her mum, who has spent two years sleeping on the sofa, could also return to her bed, and carers would be able to ease some of the burden.

“We have had planning permission granted to have an extension, but unfortunately, the grant from the Housing Executive isn’t enough to cover the work,” Natasha said.

“With my mother and father unable to work, there is no way we would be able to access to the extra £6,000 we need. That’s why I have set up the appeal fund.

“The last two years have been a nightmare. It’s heartbreaking to see Dad [with] no life at all.

“Me and my sister try to help, but Mum gets it tough too. We would be very grateful for any donations as we understand it is a big ask in today’s economic climate.”

To make a donation to the appeal, visit www.gofundme.com/f/Helpgiveourfatherhisqualityoflifeback