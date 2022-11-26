Small crowd in Belfast marks Union flag protest 10 years on

Loyalist parade to mark the 10th anniversary of the flag protests

Demonstrators gathered outside Belfast City Hall on Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the loyalist flag protest.

A small crowd heard speakers condemn the decision to fly the Union flag on designated days only and demand the scrapping of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Among those addressing the crowd were ex-paratrooper John Ross, a former TUV election candidate who once described Bloody Sunday as “a very successful operation”.

Also on the podium was John Yates, from the Restore UK group.

The protests began after the council decided to stop flying the Union flag every day of the year. Street demonstrations and road blocks sprang up and the homes and offices of politicians were attacked, while others received paramilitary death threats.

The protests, whose organisers included Willie Frazer and Jamie Bryson, fizzled out after four months. Official PSNI statistics for the time show 160 officers were injured and 362 people charged, with the policing bill adding up to £21.9m.

The loyalist flag protests in Belfast, 10 years on

Mr Bryson said he had no regrets. He added: “The PSNI should be apologising for its treatment of the unionist/loyalist community and Alliance should apologise for tearing down the Union flag.”