Smirking Co Down paedo snared twice by hunters

Creep (50) laughed when caught trying to groom girl (11) online

A smirking paedophile has pleaded guilty to more child sex offences committed after he was publicly shamed for driving 40 miles to meet what he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

At Belfast Crown Court, David Nixon admitted attempting to incite a child to commit a sexual act, ordering her to send him sexual images, and attempted sexual communication with a minor.

The pervert, who has an address at Loughside Drive in Ballynahinch, was remanded in custody last week and will be sentenced at a later date.

Nixon's latest crimes were committed in September 2019 while he was on police bail for trying to arrange a meeting with what he thought was an 11-year-old girl.

The 50-year-old creep was living in Dungannon at the time of the December 2017 offences and drove for more than an hour to Ballymena bus station to see the schoolgirl.

However, he was instead ambushed by a paedophile hunting group who live-streamed the confrontation on social media. They produced details of online conversations Nixon had with the child, who was in fact an adult decoy, detailing the multiple sex acts that he wanted. Asked to explain himself, the predator said: "These are just fetishes. Okay, I have fetishes."

During the conversation with the paedophile hunters, Nixon confessed to sending naked images of himself to the decoy who repeatedly told him she was 11 years old.

He also demanded that she stay online and talk to him, desperately adding: "You promised me you wouldn't go off-line. I want to talk with you without you disappearing again. Do you like me? You are beautiful. Is it okay for me to say that to you?"

Nixon also claimed to be falling in love with the girl and lied about his age, saying he was 30. He smirked throughout the confrontation with the paedophile hunters, laughing at some points which he put down to "nerves".

Nixon was sentenced to four months in prison in January of this year having pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, and attempted sexual communication with a child.

He was also put on the sex offenders' register for seven years and banned from having contact with kids and limited use of the internet for a five-year period.

But while out on police bail, brazen Nixon got up to his old tricks, sending messages of an extreme sexual nature to what he thought was a child and demanding photographs of his victim. What he did not know was that the schoolgirl was another decoy with the police handed a dossier by the group behind the sting operation.

Nixon is now facing yet another prison sentence when he appears in the dock of Belfast Crown Court again next month.