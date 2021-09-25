Snow Patrol tell of devastation as they pay tribute to Steve Strange

Legendary agent who had Eminem, Coldplay and Snow Patrol on his books has passed away

SNOW Patrol have paid a heartfelt tribute to a Co Antrim man who was “a giant of the global music industry” following his death after a short illness aged 53.

From playing in local bands, learning the ropes of booking in the Limelight, Steve Strange co-founded one of the largest booking agencies in the world, X-Ray Touring.

The Carrickfergus man’s roster included artists such as Eminem, Snow Patrol, Coldplay, Ash, Queens of the Stone Age and many more.

X-Ray Touring announced his death on social media saying: “We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss. Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.

“A universally known, hugely respected and loved character — if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.”

Steve began playing drums in local bands in the late 80s, before taking on booking in the Limelight, with a desk in a cloakroom.

His interest in playing continued with Northern Ireland’s No Hot Ashes, for their most recent album and live shows.

He managed the Eagles of Death Metal and booked the band to play in Paris’ Bataclan concert hall the night it was attacked by Isis terrorists. The band survived the horrific machine-gun attack but one crew member was among more than 80 who were gunned down after terrorists burst into the venue, which was packed with 1,500 people, and took hostages before security forces stormed the hall.

Snow Patrol and its frontman Gary Lightbody were incredibly close to the music agent and paid a heartfelt tribute to someone who was much more than just their agent, but “part of our family and someone extremely dear to us”.

On Instagram the band wrote: “We are devastated at his loss. Our deepest heartfelt love goes out to his daughter Saskia. He had so many friends because he was so irresistibly loveable, positive, kind, passionate, generous, funny and sincere.

“Sincerity not always an easy thing to find in the business side of music (or any business for that matter) but Steve had it to spare. When Steve loved your band there was no one loved it more. Steve had been with us pretty much the start, and had guided us from tiny venues with a handful of people for so many years all the way to the biggest venues and festivals on the planet..

“He had believed in us before almost anyone else in the music industry did.”

The Chasing Cars hitmakers continued: “To picture a world without him in it is to picture a world so diminished. With less joy, less positivity, less optimism, less heart. Quieter, duller and much less interesting.

“We love you Steve. Thank you for more than we can ever put into words. Your boys, SP x.”

Northern Ireland’s Ash referenced one of their own songs in tribute to Steve, describing him as “Our Shining Light”.

The band said: “Our hearts are broken. Goodnight Mr Steve Strange. Agent extraordinaire. The heart of a lion. Straight outta Carrick, he changed this business forever.

“Our force. Our constant source. Our Shining Light. Miss you like crazy Strangey.”

Tim Burgess of the Charlatans added: “Our agent, our friend and one of life’s most gloriously upbeat people. You will be missed, celebrated and remembered so fondly.”

Irish rock band Kodaline tweeted: “We are truly saddened to hear the news of our friend and agent Steve Strange. Steve signed us to his roster at X-Ray touring before we had even played a show as Kodaline and since then has helped guide and shape our live career.”

County Fermanagh guitarist Pat McManus remembered him fondly from his early days.

“I’ve known Steve Strange for a lifetime, first meeting him when his band No Hot Ashes supported my band Mama’s Boys,” he said, “A few years later Steve approached us and asked if he could book a few dates for us.

“We said if you get the dates Steve we will play them. From then on he became a firm friend and more than that definitely more like family.”

Friend Ian “Speedo” Wilson of rock band Sweet Savage said Steve never forgot his Northern Ireland roots and always worked hard to support the music industry at home.

Thanks to Steve, Ian and his bandmates had the opportunity to play on world stages supporting artists such as Metallica, Iron Maiden, Wacken, Saxon, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top and many more.

“I first met Stevie in the Rosetta bar back in the 80s, he was a lovely, funny guy (and a very talented drummer) who went on to become a colossus in the music industry” recalled Ian.

“He never forgot his roots and was generous to everyone around him.

“Personally I will always be so grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to play on the world stage. We have truly lost a wonderful human. Rest in peace my friend.”

Ray Haller also of Sweet Savage and a close friend of Steve said: “Where do I start, Steve was brilliant, caring, generous. He was very witty, loved life and people, he was a genius. Steve got Sweet Savage at all the legendary huge rock festivals all over Europe. Endless tours and got us two record deals and introduced us to numerous influential people within the music industry.”

Ricky Warwick of Black Star Riders, The Almighty and Thin Lizzy shared a tribute to Steve with Sunday Life.

He said: “I’ve known Steve for over 35 years, his passion, loyalty and commitment to his artists and the industry he loved was immeasurable. More importantly that same loyalty, passion and commitment to his family and friends was even more abundant.

"Steve was a force of nature, the real deal. I was honoured and privileged to be his friend. I will miss him terribly.”

Rock group Saxon issued a statement on social media saying they “are absolutely gutted” at the loss, adding: “Steve was not just our agent, he was our dear friend. We will miss him greatly.”

Promoter Denis Desmond of MCD told how “his legacy will live forever”.

He said: “We have had the good fortune to know our friend Steve Strange for over 30 years, incredible person loved by all who knew him, a giant of a man, he represented over 50 acts and a host of other great artistes, he will be greatly missed by all, his legacy will live forever.”

Shine Promoter Joe Dougan explained how Steve brought acts to Belfast “like Eminem & Coldplay, and was instrumental in the careers of so many Northern Ireland acts”.

He added: “I’ve been booking for The Limelight, where Steve used to work, for about 15 years, along with events like Belsonic and Custom House Square, and we worked with him countless times — Kodaline, Snow Patrol, Foy Vance, The Charlatans, Queens Of The Stone Age, Stiff Little Fingers and so many others.

“He influenced so many people in this business all over the world, and was a genuine and hardcore music fan. An irreplaceable, much loved character, and a giant of the global concert industry.”