Snow Patrol's Jonny Quinn drums up support for good cause with range of condiments

Celebs on fire for chilli sauce

Sunday Life's exclusive pictures show Ed and Courteney backstage with the Snow Patrol lads earlier this year when they got a chance to try out the fiery condiments which recently picked up industry awards.

The range of sauces, inspired by Snow Patrol drummer Jonny Quinn's love for spice, were cooked up to raise money for educational charity Music For All last year.

Produced by Belfast firm Rock-A-Doodle-Do, they picked up Great Taste 2020 awards just last month and owner Dave Kernaghan revealed it wasn't just the judges who were impressed with his sauce.

He said: "We entered the Snow Patrol sauces and then one of our own Rock-a-doodle-do sauces and they both won, which was great.

Ed Sheeran

"Our gift boxes also won an award, so all in all we had nine awards in total. It's awesome, we sort of came from nowhere and the fact people like our sauces so much is amazing.

"We actually got some sent out to Jamie Oliver recently and he came back saying he loved them, he posted a wee thing on his Instagram which was kind of him.

"He's a fan of Snow Patrol and knows the guys, they were speaking to him backstage at the Royal Albert Hall at some point over the last year or so and mentioned them to him.

"When I was speaking to Jonny the drummer the other week about the awards he mentioned to me they had got Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox to try them backstage earlier this year as well.

Pictured Jonny Quinn (left) and Nathan Connolly of Snow Patrol holding hot sauces

"Ed was juggling the bottles at one point and there's a video somewhere of Courteney actually drinking the Disaster Button straight from the bottle. It's one of the hottest ones we do but I don't think we're allowed to share that video," he joked, adding: "I have to say though she handled it very well, I was impressed, she did great."

Dave, who started his business making spicy condiments in his kitchen, says he can't wait to see his sauce awards on the wall next to the band's other glamorous gongs. He added: "I sent out the Great Taste awards to Jonny and the rest of the boys, they now have hot sauce awards to hang on the wall with all their platinum albums.

"They're very pleased about the awards, especially because the Chocolate Habanero one was designed by Jonny himself. He decided exactly what went in to it and because one of their biggest hits is Chocolate it just made sense. I've sent the awards off to him and I'm hoping to get a picture of them alongside their platinum and gold albums.

"It's great as well because any increase in sales mean more money for charity, as the profits go to Music For All charity.

"The main patrons for the charity are guys like Nick Mason, Jools Holland and Rick Astley so they have plenty of profile already but anything that can add to that is obviously welcome."