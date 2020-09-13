Social media helps Co Armagh student land job placement

A Co Armagh student on the verge of losing his place at college posted a heartfelt plea for help on social media and was overwhelmed when thousands responded.

Ronan Mongan, from Portadown, secured a place to train as an electrician at Southern Regional College after learning last month that he had passed nine GCSEs.

A mandatory part of the course involves organising an apprenticeship, but because of Covid-19 hitting the trade hard the dozens of companies the 16-year-old approached were unable to take him on.

With just hours left before his place on the course was withdrawn, Ronan posted an appeal for help on Facebook.

His plea was shared more than 6,000 times and he received a deluge of messages, including several from people offering him an apprenticeship.

His post read: "Passed my nine GCSEs and I've been offered my place at tech on the electrician course, but now I'm at risk of losing it because I can't get anybody to take me on and serve my time with.

"I've tried loads of people and loads of places.

"Does anybody have a friend or a cousin or an uncle who might want a hard-working apprentice to help him qualify at his trade?

"I know it's strange times with Covid, but I'd appreciate it if anybody could help me."

Ronan, a former pupil at St Patrick's Grammar School in Armagh, was shocked by the reaction to his appeal.

"The response was unbelievable, with 6,000 shares and hundreds of messages, mostly from strangers and people offering me an apprenticeship," he said.

"I am very grateful to be starting with Colin McCusker, an electrician in Portadown. If he hadn't taken me on, I would have had a wasted year."

Ronan is also a talented young boxer who dreams of one day becoming a welterweight world champion.

He trains with the Holy Family Boxing Club in Belfast and came back from a major tournament in Germany last year with a silver medal.

Ronan funds his training with by selling a range of specially designed T-shirts.

You can support him on Facebook/Ronan Mongan.