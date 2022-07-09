Soldier sexually assaulted woman as she was sleeping

A SOLDIER who sexually assaulted an unconscious woman has been handed an 18-month sentence.

But Robert Politi, who was ordered to serve half in jail and half on licence, has already been freed because of time spent on remand.

The 23-year-old had been in custody since last autumn as a result of multiple bail breaches and a warrant was issued for his arrest when he was a no-show at court.

On the day his trial was due to begin earlier this year, he confessed to three counts of sexually assaulting the woman in June 2021.

Last Monday, Newry Crown Court heard that Politi was at a party and ended up in bed beside his victim who “was drunk and in essence, unconscious.”

“For whatever reason, but not for any lawful reason, he took advantage of that,” said the judge, who outlined that Politi took off both his and the sleeping victim’s lower clothing before “grinding himself against her and touching her private parts.”

“This activity was seen by another lady who was there and she challenged him and as a result, he left,” said the judge.

The court was told the offence was “entirely out of character” for Politi whose time spent on remand in Maghaberry had been difficult as he had been “the subject of abuse in prison.”

It was claimed “there had been some encouragement” from the victim and that Politi had been “reckless” when he “misread the signs”.

But the judge was scathing, telling a defence barrister “the gravamen of this case isn’t that he misread the signals, the gravamen of this case is that this girl was dead to the world and asleep when he did this.”

“He deliberately chose to sexually assault her when she wasn’t in a position to give consent, that’s intentional, not reckless.”

While the prosecution applied for a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (Sopo), it was argued that was not necessary as Politi, who is originally from the Wirral in north west England, is a low-risk of further offences.

The court was also told there are “no safeguarding issues’’.

Although the judge did not impose a Sopo, he did impose a restraining order barring Politi from contacting his victim. He was also ordered to sign the police sex offenders’ register for 10 years.