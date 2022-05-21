Solicitor bailed over £10k fraud charge

A SOLICITOR charged with swindling almost £10,000 from the firm who employed him has appeared in court.

Christopher Owens confirmed he understood the charges against him — two counts of fraud by abuse of position alleged to have been committed over a two-and-a-half year period.

He is said to have abused his position of trust at Wilson Nesbitt Solicitors by generating false claims for more than £7,000 and putting that into his bank account.

Newtownards Magistrates Court was told on Tuesday that Owens “intercepted” £2,150 in cash in retainer fees paid by clients.

A prosecution lawyer argued there was a prima facie case against the alleged fraudster, which was accepted by his solicitor.

Owens, from Woodrow Gardens in Saintfield, was told he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence, but he declined.

The case was adjourned and he was released on his own bail of £500.