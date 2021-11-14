Son of Tyrone tycoon Sean McHugh makes forgery claim in dispute over £4m will

Businessman’s son born out of wedlock in row over signatures

INHERITANCE: The late Sean McHugh’s family are at loggerheads over his fortune

The son of a deceased Tyrone businessman pursuing a share of his multi-million pound fortune is claiming signatures may have been forged on documents at the centre of a dispute over the money.

Paul Wright, born out of marriage to Castlederg businessman Sean McHugh, who founded Arolco Engineering Solutions, believes he is owed a share of approximately £4m held in trust in South Africa.

He argues his father wanted him to inherit around £1m.

A High Court judge in Western Cape ruled that Mr Wright does not have to pay money up front to cover potential legal costs in the case.

Mr Justice Ashley Binns-Ward, in his judgement, revealed details of the background to the case, including the claim by Mr Wright that Mr McHugh’s signature may have been forged on documents. The judge had no opinion on whether this was true.

Craig Snyders, a South African lawyer representing members of the McHugh family, said: “At this stage of the proceedings this judge has declined to order security be furnished yes. It is something that may be revisited again in future, as the matter develops.

“I would be very careful to read anything into this judgment insofar it refers to any of the claims made by Mr Wright as this was a very specific court process dealing with security for costs, not the credibility of Mr Wright and his claims.

COUNSEL: Craig Snyders acts for the McHugh family

“It is also not something my clients will be commenting on at this stage, at least not until they have delivered their answering affidavits which will deal in detail with all the claims made by Mr Wright.”

According to the will the beneficiaries are the “descendants of John James Anthony (JJA) McHugh born from a legal marriage including adopted children”. Mr Wright is claiming he is a beneficiary based on the use of the words “adopted children”.

Mr Wright was born out of an extramarital relationship between Mr McHugh and Frances Celine McHugh, who had the same name but was no relation, according to the written judgment.

He was given up for adoption at the time of his birth and brought up in England by his adoptive parents.

Mr McHugh had four other children born of his marriage with Mary Philomena. Two of the four, Donald McHugh and Rita Kelly, are named individuals in the South African case.

Antoinette Rawlings acts for Paul Wright

The late Mr McHugh divorced his wife at the time of Wright’s birth “and thereafter lived in a so-called common law marriage relationship with Frances”, wrote Mr Justice Binns-Ward. Frances died in September 2014. Mr McHugh died in 2016.

“It seems that four children born of his civil law marriage were all initially hostile to his partner, Frances...but, with the exception of Rita Kelly, they eventually came to accept her,” according to the judgment.

“Wright’s biological parents established contact with him during 2007, when he was in his mid-twenties.”

According to Mr Wright, Mr McHugh proposed that he should engage a “signature expert” to investigate any documents “that came to light after his death that had the effect of nullifying the provisions of his will”.

Mr Wright’s attorneys hired Yvette Palm, who has 25 years’ experience as a specialist examiner of “questioned documents”. She studied documents linked to loans totalling close to £4m owed to the family members.

In deciding in Mr Wright’s favour on costs, Mr Justice Binns-Ward wrote: “It weighs with me that Wright did not embark on the litigation frivolously.

He added: “He had a forensic examination of the impugned deeds of cession undertaken at a cost he could not easily afford before he instituted the litigation.

“The result of that examination by an expert whose evidence has been accepted by the courts in a number of cases to which Wright’s counsel drew attention supports the conclusion that his claim, while its success is by no means guaranteed, is certainly not fanciful.

“It also weighs with me that the handwriting expert’s opinion suggests that there is a cognisable possibility that Wright may have uncovered a grievous fraud.

He said: “I stress that in making that observation I should not be misread to be in any way pre-empting the determination whether there was a forgery.”

Mr Wright’s lawyer Antoinette Rawlings said: “We are currently awaiting a response from the McHugh family before deciding on our next move.”