Sordid tale of killers Colin Howell and Hazel Stewart back on the box

Millions of TV viewers around the world are getting the chance to see a drama about the brutal Coleraine murders carried out by killer dentist Colin Howell and his lover Hazel Stewart.

BritBox, an online digital video subscription service, has acquired the rights to screen the massively successful ITV series The Secret starring James Nesbitt as Howell and Dublin actress Genevieve O’Reilly as Stewart.

The four-part 2016 mini-series which was based on a best-selling book Let This Be Our Secret by Belfast journalist Deric Henderson, had been due for a re-run by ITV during the first coronavirus lockdown when many dramas were repeated.

But legal issues forced TV bosses to put their plans on hold.

Hazel Stewart

However, the way has now been cleared for BritBox, a joint venture by the BBC and ITV, to put the critically acclaimed series up on their platform which is available to homes across the world.

The makers of the series, Hat Trick Productions, were praised for the way their storyline stayed faithful to what happened in May 1991 when Howell and Stewart murdered their spouses Lesley Howell and policeman Trevor Buchanan.

Their bodies were found in a fume filled car in Castlerock and the police were were duped into believing they had died as the result of a suicide pact after discovering their spouses had been having an affair.

Nearly two decades went by before Howell suddenly confessed to the killings.

He was jailed for 21 years and later gave evidence in court against former Sunday school teacher Stewart who was convicted of the murders in 2011 and sentenced to 18 years behind bars.

The mini-series was Northern Ireland’s most watched TV programme of 2016 with nearly half a million people tuning in.