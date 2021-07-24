South Armagh car fanatic faces sextortion charges

Gareth Meaklim (20) refused to answer questions from our reporter outside court.

A CAR fanatic accused of sextortion offences against a young woman will stand trial later this year after pleading not guilty.

Gareth Meaklim (20), of Barkers Road in Newtownhamilton, is charged with blackmail between January 27 and February 14 last year and a charge of disclosing a private sexual photograph on the same dates.

Court documents allege the accused demanded indecent photographs of the victim with menaces and then shared a private sexual photo of the same victim with the intention of causing distress.

This type of offence, although yet to be defined by specific legislation, is commonly referred to as sextortion.

Car enthusiast Meaklim, who regularly posts pictures of his modified cars on social media, appeared before Newry Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a preliminary inquiry and said he understood the charges.

District judge Eamon King said he was satisfied there was a case to answer and released the defendant on bail with the condition that he has no contact with the alleged inured party.

Outside court, a sheepish Meaklim refused to answer questions from our reporter about the charges against him.