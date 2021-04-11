Special RUC unit saved Gerry Adams from assassination by loyalists

A unit within the RUC was tasked with protecting Gerry Adams from loyalist paramilitary groups.

The SAS ambush at Loughgall conveniently removed key players who might have opposed Gerry Adams' political strategy.

Eight East Tyrone brigade IRA men were killed on May 8, 1987, in the operation codenamed Operation Judy - the IRA's single biggest loss of life in a single incident during the Troubles.

There was now an urgent need to protect the Sinn Féin president, who was at the top of the hit lists of the two main loyalist paramilitary organisations. On March 11, 1984, the UFF attempted a drive-by gun attack in Belfast city centre on Adams, which was thwarted by an off-duty RUC officer and two plain-clothes military police officers who had been in the vicinity.

A UFF statement named Adams as 'the chief of staff of the IRA, responsible for the campaign of murder and therefore a legitimate target of war' and warned that the organisation would 'get him again'.

The UVF's former director of operations has since confirmed that the UVF had a team with 'heavier artillery' ready to hit Adams on the same day.

A few years later, the UFF made good on their promise of another attempt on Adams' life. On May 20, 1987, Brian Nelson, the UFF's intelligence officer and agent in Britain's Force Research Unit, informed his handlers that an attack was imminent.

Brian Nelson

The E4 HMSU (part of RUC Special Branch) was tasked with protecting Adams.

'Jack', a member of the unit who had been on Operation Judy, recalled: "We saved Gerry Adams' life more than once. At least twice, if not three times.

"The loyalists had a simple plan. It was to be simple and effective. There was a cinema down there (west Belfast) - it's now a hotel - and behind there Adams held court in a wee clinic where people would have been able to bring their problems. He used an armoured car - bulletproof except for the roof - and loyalists planned to drive by on a motorbike and plant a limpet mine on the roof.

FOILED: UFF members John ‘Grug’ Gregg, Colin Gray and Gerry Welsh are detained at the scene of the attempt on Adams’ life in March 1984

"We stopped that. We saved Adams' life."

Other E4 HMSU members stressed that they did not discriminate against people and were only too happy to protect the life of the leader of the republican movement.

They were at pains to emphasise that this proved that they were not involved in systematic collusion with loyalist paramilitaries.

'Ronnie' echoed Jack's sentiment: "Collusion? If there had been collusion, we'd have cut off the head of the snake. As it was, we tore a few strips off its body and took away its rattle."