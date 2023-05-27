Special song for goalie legend ‘Big Pat’ Jennings

Singer Tommy Sands has written an emotional tribute in song to one of Northern Ireland’s most famous sporting heroes, Pat Jennings.

And he’ll sing Big Pat Jennings is Here for the first time tonight as 500 guests gather in the legendary goalkeeper’s home city of Newry for a £100 a head gala dinner in his honour.

The star-studded event is the latest phase of the campaign to raise the £100,000 to pay for a 7ft tall statue of Pat near Newry Town Hall.

Tommy Sands has long been a fan of his fellow County Down man but he admits: “I never saw big Pat playing in the flesh. I had to make do with watching him on the television but that was all I needed to appreciate his genius.

“I was at school with Pat for a year in Newry but we were both quiet lads and I don’t remember having any conversations with him.”

Tommy says he started composing the song after realising the esteem in which the footballer is held in Newry.

He adds: “Everywhere he goes when he’s back home people say the same thing – ‘big Pat Jennings is here – and it always seems that people take great comfort in his presence, like sheltering under a giant oak tree.

“I’ve gone on to detail Pat’s life story in the song and I’m looking forward to hearing the response to it at the dinner in the Canal Court.”

One of Europe’s top sculptors Welshman Andy Edwards, who has immortalised the Beatles, Muhammad Ali, President Barack Obama and Sir Alex Ferguson in brass has been commissioned to construct the statue by the Friends of Big Pat committee.

The members who include Pat’s former Northern Ireland team-mate Gerry Armstrong are confident the statue which features the goalkeeper throwing out a ball, will become a major tourist attraction in Newry after its anticipated unveiling in September.

Another committee member and close friend Larry Powell, who won the all-Ireland with Down in 1968 says he believes the statue will be a fitting tribute to the football icon.

The guest list tonight includes an eclectic mix of former stars of GAA soccer and motorcycling.

Powell’s Down team-mate from 1968 Tom O’Hare will be there along with Jarlath Burns the President of the GAA.

Other guests will include ex- Northern Ireland internationals including Tommy Wright and Billy Hamilton, another star of the World Cup finals in 1982.

Other entertainers will include Eurovision winner Dana, Red Hurley and Paddy Reilly who recorded the Fields of Athenry and who’s flying in specially from the States.

It’s expected that there’ll be recorded messages from Liam Neeson, Phil Coulter, Spurs striker Harry Kane and the new host of the Late, Late Show Patrick Kielty.