Specialised facilities are needed to tackle the drug crisis in Belfast

This is not a new problem or unique to Northern Ireland, it’s happening in towns and cities all over the UK and well beyond.

The answer is certainly not a straight forward one — and there is no one size fits all solution.

Some are calling for a special taskforce and dedicated facility in the city to help tackle the addiction problems and the mental health issues that often lie behind that.

In relation to drugs some believe so-called Drug Consumption Rooms where people can safely inject could be the way to go.

But campaigners in Glasgow who have long been trying to set up the first such permanent facility in the UK are still lobbying for Home Office approval.

What’s happening elsewhere is being closely watched in Northern Ireland.

In the meantime, the situation here is deteriorating in terms of the human cost — with addicts living on the streets and openly using for weeks on end.

All that happening in a city still trying to showcase itself to the world.

One businesswoman who works in the city told Sunday Life. “It will deter people from coming into the city. It is more visible and has become that bad there are some places you now avoid — no-go areas basically. That’s the reality of what is going on right now in Belfast.”

A lot of work does goes on, on the ground to help those in crisis.

But what more can those in power do try and combat the problem?

Belfast City Council says neighbourhood and alcohol enforcement officers provide a visible presence across the city and work with the PSNI to undertake joint patrols.

It says drugs paraphernalia in public places is quickly removed and council works closely with voluntary and support organisations in tackling these complex issues.

With regards to policing the problem, Superintendent Amanda Ford told Sunday life: “We constantly monitor crime trends and deploy our resources to the areas of greatest need and vulnerability...

“Drugs supply and demand is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, as it feeds wider organised criminality, impacts on our most vulnerable and causes lasting harm and suffering for families and communities.

“It is important to recognise that drug and alcohol abuse can be symptoms of underlying societal problems and that law enforcement is only one aspect of our collaborative response…

“We are working closely with partners to come up with more innovative long term solutions to help build safer communities and tackle this problem.”

In terms of Stormont, responsibility falls within three departments — health, communities, and justice — with decisions and actions then filtered down.

The Department of Health says there must be a “collective” response, adding Minister Robin Swann welcomes the opportunity to discuss the issue in an upcoming meeting with the family of recent victim Patrick McIlroy.

On top of the services already there, the department says work is underway to develop a new strategic plan for substance use services.

The Department of Justice says its `committed’ to bringing criminals ‘who seek to profit from people’s vulnerabilities to justice’ and working with others “to address the root causes of substance use, which are complex and wide-ranging”.

The Department for Communities says its committed to making sure there is enough housing support and services in place for those in need.

“The Minister is seeking to further develop a multi-departmental strategic approach to improve services, however, this can be no substitute for a fully functioning Executive and agreed budget,” says a spokesperson.