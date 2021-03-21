Spectacular mural homage to Carl Frampton in Belfast gym

BELFAST-BASED artist Richard Kennedy has shown his support for Carl Frampton ahead of his history-making fight in a fortnight's time in Dubai by creating a spectacular mural inside the amateur gym where the Jackal learned his trade.

The Midland Amateur Boxing Club was where a seven-year-old Carl started his journey to become a world champion and Northern Ireland sporting icon. On April 3 he is seeking to become the first Irish boxer to win world titles at three different weights when he challenges world super-featherweight champion Jamel Herring.

Richard (31) is a full-time architect but is also developing his hobby of street art and when he had the chance to combine that with his love of boxing he grabbed it.

"I contacted the Midland club and suggested what I would like to do and thankfully they agreed. I've been a big fan of Belfast boxing for a long time and have followed Carl's career and it seemed right to have something like this in the club. I really hope it will inspire all the kids who come through the doors," he said.

Midland head coach Cooper McClure, who worked alongside Frampton's late mentor Billy McKee for many years, says he is delighted with the end result and is confident that the 34-year-old challenger will deliver another great night to his glittering career.

"The mural is even better than I imagined it would be," said Cooper.

"Richard let me see his idea on the computer and I thought it was good but seeing it on the wall it's fantastic and really does justice to what Carl is trying to achieve. The show has been called 'Legacy' and that's very appropriate because to become a three-weight world champion would be monumental.

"I have a really good feeling about this fight.

"I just feel there is something special going to happen on April 3rd. I know he is really up for it - I've had a few texts and he sounds in great form.

"Everyone at the club is very excited about this fight with Herring and what it would mean to him."