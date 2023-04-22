Spencer Matthews pays deeply moving tribute to NI climber who died in Nepal

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews attending the premiere of his documentary, Finding Michael. — © PA

Former Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews organised an expedition up Mount Everest in the hope of recovering the body of his brother Michael after 23 years

REALITY TV star Spencer Matthews whose brother vanished on Mount Everest has paid tribute to Co Down climber Noel Hanna.

Noel Hanna died on Monday after summiting the 8,091 metre Annapurna peak in western Nepal, the 10th highest mountain in the world.

Ex-Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, who is married to fellow TV and podcast star Vogue Williams, recently released his Finding Michael documentary on Disney+.

It follows his mission to bring home his brother Michael’s body. The 22-year-old climber was last seen on Everest in 1999 after he became the youngest Briton to reach the summit.

He disappeared 8,000m above sea level in an area known as the ‘Death Zone’ where oxygen levels are insufficient to sustain human life. Spencer was just 10-years-old at the time.

On Instagram yesterday he wrote: “Although I never met Noel in person the news of his passing on Annapurna hit home. His story resonated with me deeply.

“Losing a loved one is never easy, but knowing that Noel’s passion for climbing allowed him to live a life filled with adventure and purpose is a testament to the impact he made on those around him.

“My heart goes out to his family, friends and the climbing community who knew him. Rest in peace Noel.”

Mr Hanna (56), from Dromara, had scaled Mount Everest 10 times and in 2018 became the first person from Ireland to successfully summit and descend K2.

His wife Lynne paid tribute to her late husband after arriving in Kathmandu on Wednesday to bring his remains home and said in a Facebook post that it was just the renowned climber’s ‘time to go’.

"I have arrived in Kathmandu to bring Noel home he passed away at Camp 4 on Annapurna,” she said.

"After a successful summit he returned to the tent took some hot soup and fell asleep never to awaken again. No drama, no big story; it was his time to go.

“He died in the Himalayas – what better place for my Mountain Man. Sleep well Noel.”